I've found the 20 best Prime Day deals for gamers in 2025, all the PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC sales I'd actually buy this week

We're now into the third round of 2025's Amazon Prime Day deals and I know what you're thinking. Surely there can't still be sales running?

There absolutely are, this year's event takes place across a full four days and I've been here since the beginning, rounding up all the biggest discounts across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC games and gadgets. There aren't just any old bargain bucket price cuts, though. Amazon is notorious for marking up prices only to 'drop' them again on Prime Day.

That's why I'm making sure that every Prime Day deal I post here is either at or near a record low. Not only that, but the GamesRadar+ Hardware team has extensively tested and reviewed hundreds of the very gizmos on sale right now. That means I'm hand-picking the tech that we actually recommend.

I've scrubbed through the entire roster of 2025's Prime Day deals for gamers this week, and found the top 20 discounts you need to know about right now. These are the best gadgets we've tested at their lowest prices possible - that's a recipe for a bargain.

Who am I? Who am I? Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I've been tracking the best Prime Day deals for gamers for five years now, starting out as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar, before joining the ranks here at GamesRadar three years ago. Since then, I've been hands on with the latest and greatest releases from the brands you need to know about this week, while tracking their prices day in, day out. That means I know a good deal when I spot one (and where to go to find them), but I've also personally tested a massive range of the tech on offer this week. I'll steer you clear of the products (and prices) to avoid all the way through this year's massive four-day Prime event.

Quick deals

My top 5 Prime Day deals for gamers

1. Orzly Nintendo Switch 2 case | $34.99 $23.52 at Amazon

Save $11.47 - I've been using Orzly cases for years, and thankfully this brand was quick off the mark with its Nintendo Switch 2 instalment. You'll find the larger case (complete with plenty of cart storage) available for its lowest price yet this Prime Day. Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch cases Buy it if: ✅ You mostly play physical games

✅ You need a sturdy shell

✅ You want to keep extra cables nearly Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a grip set on your handheld UK: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon

2. EasySMX X10 controller | $49.99 $26.49 at Amazon

Save $23 - The EasySMX X10 is my go-to controller, I have one parked up in PC setup at all times. While it's no stranger to discounts, this 2.4GHz / Bluetooth gamepad rarely drops below $29.99, which makes today's $23 saving a must-see. Read more: EasySMX X10 review Featured in: Best PC controllers Buy it if: ✅ You mostly want a PC controller

✅ You also want a Switch controller

✅ You like fast mechanical face buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You play in a couch setup UK: £39.99 at Amazon

3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $47.99 at Woot

Save $22 - It doesn't matter if you've got the OG Switch or the Switch 2, this is the version of Tears of the Kingdom you should be buying on Prime Day. The full Switch 2 copy costs $79.99, whereas this offer gets you the cart for less than $50 and you can still use the $9.99 upgrade for full Switch 2 goodness. Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games Buy it if: ✅ You want more open world Zelda

✅ You have a Switch 2

✅ You like Breath of the Wild Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer classic dungeon crawling Price check: Walmart: $51.99 | Amazon: $57.99 UK: £42.99 at Amazon

Today's best Prime Day deals for gamers

1. JSAUX 2-pack anti-glare screen protector for Switch 2 | $11.99 $6.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - These are the exact screen protectors the GamesRadar+ Hardware team has been using since launch, and they're down to just $6.99 for two. These are cheap, but they've only ever been a few cents cheaper in the past. Featured in: The ultimate Switch 2 starter pack Buy it if: ✅ You've got a new Switch 2

✅ You hate glare Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer a more substantial applicator UK: £10.99 £8.79 at Amazon

2. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 | $69.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - If you've been holding out for a discount on Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 your patience has been rewarded this Prime Day. The 2025 release has dropped nearly half its price in this week's sale, hitting a record-low $37.99. Considering I'd only just started seeing it at $39.99 for the first time yesterday, that's pretty impressive. Featured in: Best PS5 games Buy it if: ✅ You want a classic RPG

✅ You have the time to sink into it

✅ You prefer historical to fantasy Don't buy it if: ❌ You want fast-paced action Price check: Walmart: $37.99 | Best Buy: $52.99 UK: £59.99 £37.99 at HMV

4. Genki ShadowCast 2 | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Genki ShadowCast 2 is a permanent fixture in my Switch 2 case. With $10 off the final price it's likely to be one of the cheapest capture cards you'll find on the web right now, but it's its ability to cast your Switch to an iPad screen that helps it stand out. I use it to play on a slightly bigger screen whenever I'm away from a TV, and have done so for years now. Read more: Genki ShadowCast review Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch accessories Buy it if: ✅ You don't have a TV

✅ You still want a bigger screen

✅ You want to record gameplay Don't buy it if: ❌ You play particularly fast games

8. ManbaOne PC controller | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Save $14 - The ManbaOne has seen this price tag once or twice in its life, but I've never seen it cheaper. With $14 off, you're getting the PC (and Nintendo Switch 2) controller for a fantastic $55.99 this week. This gamepad isn't without its fancy features as well. Read more: ManbaOne review Featured in: Best PC controller Buy it if: ✅ You want easy control customization

✅ You play more competitive games

✅ You don't want a wired connection Don't buy it if: ❌ High-end build quality is a priority UK: £69.99 £55.99 at Amazon

9. Corsair Void Wireless V2 | $129.99 $85.49 at Amazon

Save $44 - This is one of Rosalie's favorite PS5 headsets and it's actually cheaper now than when Prime Day first started. This was an $89.99 deal at the start of this year's event, but an extra $4 discount has dropped us to an even lower record price. I've never seen this model on sale before this week. Read more: Corsair Void Wireless V2 review Featured in: Best PS5 headsets Buy it if: ✅ You mostly play on PC...

✅ ... but still want PS5 compatibility

✅ RGB is a must Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on Xbox Price check: £99.99 £84.99 at Currys

10. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X wireless gaming headset | $149.99 $99.74 at Amazon

Save $50 - A wireless gaming headset that can run on pretty much any platform and comes with an app stocked with presets? There's no wonder the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X is our favorite console headset overall, and a $50 discount has taken it to its lowest price yet. Read more: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 review Featured in: Best gaming headset Buy it if: ✅ You want more EQ presets on console

✅ You don't want to sacrifice audio quality

✅ You like a retractable mic Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to invest in a high-end model Price check: Best Buy: $104.99 | Walmart: $116.90

12. Thrustmaster T248X racing wheel (Xbox) | $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The T248X has been around for a while, I remember it coming out when I first started at GamesRadar+. It's still one of Duncan's mainstays, though, and with $100 off the final price it's looking particularly strong this Prime Day. Discounts haven't been kind here over the last few months, so while we're technically a few bucks off a record-low, this is the best rate I've seen for a long time. Read more: Thrustmaster T248 review Featured in: Best racing wheels Buy it if: ✅ You want an upgrade from a starter wheel

✅ You like a luxury build quality

✅ You don't need a specialist rig Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a full sim setup in one Price check: Best Buy: $249.99 | Walmart: $329.99



How I find the best Prime Day deals

(Image credit: Future)

Finding the best Prime Day deals for gamers starts with choosing the right products in the first place. Everything featured in my top list has undergone extensive testing by the GamesRadar+ team, from controller stress-tests to headset sound checks. We live, work, and play with every product we review for a minimum of two weeks before making our recommendations, and well beyond that timeframe after each review is published.

That means we don't test each item in a clinical lab environment - we use these gizmos exactly as you will, so that you know exactly what the experience is going to be like. Only the games and hardware offering the highest quality performance, widest feature set, and absolute best value for money are listed in this guide.

The GamesRadar+ team reviews hundreds of products every year, from the biggest and smallest brands in the game but we also use this tech day in, day out in our own lives and setups. The way we test each device differs, but you can find out more about our process via the GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

Once I've got my top list of products for the year, I go back in time - well, I check price histories. I watch all these listing pages all year round, so I know when a deal is out of the ordinary. The Prime Day deals listed above will all be either at (or near) their lowest ever prices, so you know you're getting the best tech at the best rate.

When will Amazon Prime Day end?

The days of time loop games are, thankfully, behind us. You're not stuck in a Groundhog Day situation, Amazon Prime Day is a four-day event this year. That means these offers will come to an end on July 11 at midnight, though I've already started to see some offers jumping back up in price already.

Is Amazon Prime Day good for gaming deals?

Amazon offers a massive range of gaming deals every year on Prime Day, but whether you consider its prices 'good' depends on what you're looking for. Peripherals like mice, keyboards, headsets, and controllers all generally see some of their best prices of the year during this sale, but I'd recommend looking to competitors for anything more technical.

Amazon struggles to keep up with larger PC retailers, so those on the hunt for gaming desktops and laptops would do better with Newegg or Best Buy. Thankfully, anti-Prime Day deals are rife this year and I'm seeing plenty of savings away from Amazon's domain.

Can you trust cheaper 'Amazon-only' brands on Prime Day?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

This isn't my first rodeo, I know that the cheapest Prime Day deals for gamers often come from bizarrely-named Amazon-only brands. Of course, I'm only included the gadgets we've tested and recommended on GamesRadar+ in my top list and some of those products do fall into this category.

In general, though, you'll need to use a little common sense to know when to trust a budget buy. There are three things you'll need to look for if you're going it alone:

1. Verified reviews

A lot of these bargain brands will use fake reviews to get to the top of search pages. Look for verified purchase reviews with photos to make sure you're getting the real deal.

2. Don't trust anything with all five-star reviews

Of course, these manufacturers also pay for reviews. If that's happening, you'll see a lot of five-star reviews and almost no one-stars. That's just not realistic - even the best product in the world is going to have its haters for one reason or another. This is a major red flag for me.

3. Make sure reviews are for the product you're buying

If they're feeling particularly sneaky, a bad apple will generate a bunch of positive reviews on a listing page, only to change the product that's actually being sold there. If you see reviews mentioning features or uses that don't make sense for the product you're buying, it's time to run.