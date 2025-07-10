I've found the 20 best Prime Day deals for gamers in 2025, all the PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC sales I'd actually buy this week
All the biggest PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC savings available now
We're now into the third round of 2025's Amazon Prime Day deals and I know what you're thinking. Surely there can't still be sales running?
There absolutely are, this year's event takes place across a full four days and I've been here since the beginning, rounding up all the biggest discounts across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC games and gadgets. There aren't just any old bargain bucket price cuts, though. Amazon is notorious for marking up prices only to 'drop' them again on Prime Day.
That's why I'm making sure that every Prime Day deal I post here is either at or near a record low. Not only that, but the GamesRadar+ Hardware team has extensively tested and reviewed hundreds of the very gizmos on sale right now. That means I'm hand-picking the tech that we actually recommend.
I've scrubbed through the entire roster of 2025's Prime Day deals for gamers this week, and found the top 20 discounts you need to know about right now. These are the best gadgets we've tested at their lowest prices possible - that's a recipe for a bargain.
I've been tracking the best Prime Day deals for gamers for five years now, starting out as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar, before joining the ranks here at GamesRadar three years ago. Since then, I've been hands on with the latest and greatest releases from the brands you need to know about this week, while tracking their prices day in, day out.
That means I know a good deal when I spot one (and where to go to find them), but I've also personally tested a massive range of the tech on offer this week. I'll steer you clear of the products (and prices) to avoid all the way through this year's massive four-day Prime event.
My top 5 Prime Day deals for gamers
1. Orzly Nintendo Switch 2 case | $34.99 $23.52 at Amazon
Save $11.47 - I've been using Orzly cases for years, and thankfully this brand was quick off the mark with its Nintendo Switch 2 instalment. You'll find the larger case (complete with plenty of cart storage) available for its lowest price yet this Prime Day.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch cases
Buy it if:
✅ You mostly play physical games
✅ You need a sturdy shell
✅ You want to keep extra cables nearly
Don't buy it if:
❌ You have a grip set on your handheld
2. EasySMX X10 controller | $49.99 $26.49 at Amazon
Save $23 - The EasySMX X10 is my go-to controller, I have one parked up in PC setup at all times. While it's no stranger to discounts, this 2.4GHz / Bluetooth gamepad rarely drops below $29.99, which makes today's $23 saving a must-see.
Read more: EasySMX X10 review
Featured in: Best PC controllers
Buy it if:
✅ You mostly want a PC controller
✅ You also want a Switch controller
✅ You like fast mechanical face buttons
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play in a couch setup
UK: £39.99 at Amazon
3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $47.99 at Woot
Save $22 - It doesn't matter if you've got the OG Switch or the Switch 2, this is the version of Tears of the Kingdom you should be buying on Prime Day. The full Switch 2 copy costs $79.99, whereas this offer gets you the cart for less than $50 and you can still use the $9.99 upgrade for full Switch 2 goodness.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games
Buy it if:
✅ You want more open world Zelda
✅ You have a Switch 2
✅ You like Breath of the Wild
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer classic dungeon crawling
Price check: Walmart: $51.99 | Amazon: $57.99
UK: £42.99 at Amazon
4. Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX | $179.99 $132.99 at Amazon
Save $47 - Not only is this the highest quality gaming mouse I've tested so far, but Amazon's latest discount is its largest yet. The G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX has been stuck at full price for months now, and has only ever hit $139.99 in previous sales. With a further $7 off that rate, we've got a new record on our hands here.
Read more: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX review
Featured in: Best gaming mouse
Buy it if:
✅ You like a smoother finish
✅ You still prefer a more contoured shape
✅ You use a claw or palm grip
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want the absolute lowest weight possible
Price check: Best Buy: $139.99 | Walmart: No stock
5. SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 | $219.99 $186.99 at Amazon
Save $33 - What better to compliment my favorite gaming mouse than the best keyboard I've tested. The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 generally only ever hits $197.99 during smaller sales, but this year's Prime Day deals have taken us just past that point. You'll find the Hall effect deck for a record-low $186.99 right now.
Read more: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 review
Featured in: Best gaming keyboard
Buy it if:
✅ You don't need a wireless connection
✅ You want as many controls as possible
✅ You use Discord
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a portable deck
Price check: Best Buy: $203.99 | Walmart: $239.99
Today's best Prime Day deals for gamers
1. JSAUX 2-pack anti-glare screen protector for Switch 2 | $11.99 $6.99 at Amazon
Save $5 - These are the exact screen protectors the GamesRadar+ Hardware team has been using since launch, and they're down to just $6.99 for two. These are cheap, but they've only ever been a few cents cheaper in the past.
Featured in: The ultimate Switch 2 starter pack
Buy it if:
✅ You've got a new Switch 2
✅ You hate glare
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer a more substantial applicator
2. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 | $69.99 $37.99 at Amazon
Save $32 - If you've been holding out for a discount on Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 your patience has been rewarded this Prime Day. The 2025 release has dropped nearly half its price in this week's sale, hitting a record-low $37.99. Considering I'd only just started seeing it at $39.99 for the first time yesterday, that's pretty impressive.
Featured in: Best PS5 games
Buy it if:
✅ You want a classic RPG
✅ You have the time to sink into it
✅ You prefer historical to fantasy
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want fast-paced action
Price check: Walmart: $37.99 | Best Buy: $52.99
3. Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse | $69.99 $39 at Walmart
Save $30 - This is a Prime Day mainstay. The Razer Basilisk V3 is my go-to recommendation for anyone after a value-packed gaming mouse. It's wired, which keeps that final price low in the first place, but still offers a super snappy response, excellent RGB, and plenty of additional controls.
Read more: Razer Basilisk V3 review
Featured in: Best gaming mouse
Buy it if:
✅ You like a larger mouse
✅ You want more than two keybindings
✅ RGB is a must
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play competitive FPS
Price check: Amazon: $39.98 | Best Buy: $39.99
4. Genki ShadowCast 2 | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - The Genki ShadowCast 2 is a permanent fixture in my Switch 2 case. With $10 off the final price it's likely to be one of the cheapest capture cards you'll find on the web right now, but it's its ability to cast your Switch to an iPad screen that helps it stand out. I use it to play on a slightly bigger screen whenever I'm away from a TV, and have done so for years now.
Read more: Genki ShadowCast review
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch accessories
Buy it if:
✅ You don't have a TV
✅ You still want a bigger screen
✅ You want to record gameplay
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play particularly fast games
5. Super Mario Party Jamboree | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot
Save $15 - Super Mario Party Jamboree has dropped back down to its previous record-low sales price in Woot's own Prime Day deals. That's great news for Switch and Switch 2 fans - this is another cheap upgrade if you've picked up a new handheld.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games
Buy it if:
✅ You want more multiplayer games
✅ You like minigames
✅ You have multiple Joy-Con
Don't buy it if:
❌ You only want to play single player
Price check: Amazon: $49.95 | Walmart: $50.95
6. Assassin's Creed: Shadows | $69.99 $47.49 at Amazon
Save $22 - I only started to see Assassin's Creed: Shadows shedding its MSRP late last week, and Prime Day has us a few bucks cheaper than that. This new release was $49.99 over the weekend, but we've just nudged those numbers down to $47.49 this week.
Read more: Assassin's Creed: Shadows review
Featured in: Best PS5 games
Buy it if:
✅ You prefer the stealthy side of AC
✅ You enjoy Ubisoft's open world structure
✅ You want a range of combat options
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer a more linear game
Price check: Walmart: $59.88 | Best Buy: $69.99
7. JSAUX 20,000mAh 65W power bank | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon
Save $12 - This is a sturdy but easily portable 65W power bank that's been keeping Phil's handhelds juiced up for a while now. What's more, the JSAUX 20,000mAh charger is on sale for the first time in its life. This was already priced well at $59.99, but you're getting it for a great rate this Prime Day.
Read more: JSAUX 20,000mAh power bank review
Featured in: Best Steam Deck accessories
Buy it if:
✅ You travel with your handhelds
✅ You need a powerful charger
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need more ports
Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock
8. ManbaOne PC controller | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon
Save $14 - The ManbaOne has seen this price tag once or twice in its life, but I've never seen it cheaper. With $14 off, you're getting the PC (and Nintendo Switch 2) controller for a fantastic $55.99 this week. This gamepad isn't without its fancy features as well.
Read more: ManbaOne review
Featured in: Best PC controller
Buy it if:
✅ You want easy control customization
✅ You play more competitive games
✅ You don't want a wired connection
Don't buy it if:
❌ High-end build quality is a priority
9. Corsair Void Wireless V2 | $129.99 $85.49 at Amazon
Save $44 - This is one of Rosalie's favorite PS5 headsets and it's actually cheaper now than when Prime Day first started. This was an $89.99 deal at the start of this year's event, but an extra $4 discount has dropped us to an even lower record price. I've never seen this model on sale before this week.
Read more: Corsair Void Wireless V2 review
Featured in: Best PS5 headsets
Buy it if:
✅ You mostly play on PC...
✅ ... but still want PS5 compatibility
✅ RGB is a must
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play on Xbox
Price check: £99.99 £84.99 at Currys
10. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X wireless gaming headset | $149.99 $99.74 at Amazon
Save $50 - A wireless gaming headset that can run on pretty much any platform and comes with an app stocked with presets? There's no wonder the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X is our favorite console headset overall, and a $50 discount has taken it to its lowest price yet.
Read more: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 review
Featured in: Best gaming headset
Buy it if:
✅ You want more EQ presets on console
✅ You don't want to sacrifice audio quality
✅ You like a retractable mic
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want to invest in a high-end model
Price check: Best Buy: $104.99 | Walmart: $116.90
11. Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid | $189.99 $142.49 at Amazon
Save $47 - Amazon Prime Day suits the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid particularly well. Its MSRP was actually a little lower when I first reviewed this Hall effect gaming keyboard, but at $142.49 it's certainly the best value deck on the shelves right now. Previous sales have only ever dropped this version to $149.99 in the past, and you're more likely to find it at around $160 when discounted.
Read more: Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid review
Featured in: Best gaming keyboards
Buy it if:
✅ You want adjustable switches
✅ You prefer a softer typing feel
✅ You need dedicated media controls
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer a snappy typing feel
Price check: Walmart: $149.99 | Best Buy: $149.99
12. Thrustmaster T248X racing wheel (Xbox) | $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - The T248X has been around for a while, I remember it coming out when I first started at GamesRadar+. It's still one of Duncan's mainstays, though, and with $100 off the final price it's looking particularly strong this Prime Day. Discounts haven't been kind here over the last few months, so while we're technically a few bucks off a record-low, this is the best rate I've seen for a long time.
Read more: Thrustmaster T248 review
Featured in: Best racing wheels
Buy it if:
✅ You want an upgrade from a starter wheel
✅ You like a luxury build quality
✅ You don't need a specialist rig
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a full sim setup in one
Price check: Best Buy: $249.99 | Walmart: $329.99
13. Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair | $649 $399.99 at Amazon
Save $250 - The Razer Iskur V2 seems to only ever hit $449 when on sale, though that's apparently not the case for Prime Day. This is the first time I've seen our favorite gaming chair for lumbar support below that $450 rate, with a full $250 discount at Amazon.
Read more: Razer Iskur V2 review
Featured in: Best gaming chairs
Buy it if:
✅ You want plenty of versatility
✅ Flexible arm rests are a must
✅ You want to improve your posture
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer separate cushions
Price check: Razer: $399.99 | Best Buy: $449.99
UK: £599.99 at Razer
14. Lenovo Legion Go S | $729.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
Save $230 - The Lenovo Legion Go S has sailed past previous discounts for a final $499.99 sales price at Best Buy. This is an anti-Prime Day deal if ever I saw one, with a massive $230 discount on one of the best handhelds in our arsenal.
Read more: Lenovo Legion Go S review
Featured in: Best gaming handhelds
Buy it if:
✅ Comfort is a priority
✅ You want extra RAM and storage
✅ You'd like adjustable triggers
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd want a simpler SteamOS experience
Price check: Amazon $589.99 | Walmart (out of stock)
15. Alienware AW2725DF OLED gaming monitor | $899.99 $599.99 at Amazon
Save $300 - This is an older release, but it's still one of the best panels money can buy right now. Not only that, but its age means it's ripe for a heavier Prime Day deal. Amazon has the QD-OLED Alienware screen available for $50 less than ever before. This $599.99 rate is a record-low, and a full $300 off MSRP.
Read more: Alienware AW2725DF review
Featured in: Best gaming monitor
Buy it if:
✅ You value high-end image quality
✅ You don't want to sacrifice refresh rates
✅ You want a medium sized screen
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want the big-screen experience
Price check: Best Buy: No stock | Walmart: No stock
How I find the best Prime Day deals
Finding the best Prime Day deals for gamers starts with choosing the right products in the first place. Everything featured in my top list has undergone extensive testing by the GamesRadar+ team, from controller stress-tests to headset sound checks. We live, work, and play with every product we review for a minimum of two weeks before making our recommendations, and well beyond that timeframe after each review is published.
That means we don't test each item in a clinical lab environment - we use these gizmos exactly as you will, so that you know exactly what the experience is going to be like. Only the games and hardware offering the highest quality performance, widest feature set, and absolute best value for money are listed in this guide.
The GamesRadar+ team reviews hundreds of products every year, from the biggest and smallest brands in the game but we also use this tech day in, day out in our own lives and setups. The way we test each device differs, but you can find out more about our process via the GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.
Once I've got my top list of products for the year, I go back in time - well, I check price histories. I watch all these listing pages all year round, so I know when a deal is out of the ordinary. The Prime Day deals listed above will all be either at (or near) their lowest ever prices, so you know you're getting the best tech at the best rate.
When will Amazon Prime Day end?
The days of time loop games are, thankfully, behind us. You're not stuck in a Groundhog Day situation, Amazon Prime Day is a four-day event this year. That means these offers will come to an end on July 11 at midnight, though I've already started to see some offers jumping back up in price already.
Is Amazon Prime Day good for gaming deals?
Amazon offers a massive range of gaming deals every year on Prime Day, but whether you consider its prices 'good' depends on what you're looking for. Peripherals like mice, keyboards, headsets, and controllers all generally see some of their best prices of the year during this sale, but I'd recommend looking to competitors for anything more technical.
Amazon struggles to keep up with larger PC retailers, so those on the hunt for gaming desktops and laptops would do better with Newegg or Best Buy. Thankfully, anti-Prime Day deals are rife this year and I'm seeing plenty of savings away from Amazon's domain.
Can you trust cheaper 'Amazon-only' brands on Prime Day?
This isn't my first rodeo, I know that the cheapest Prime Day deals for gamers often come from bizarrely-named Amazon-only brands. Of course, I'm only included the gadgets we've tested and recommended on GamesRadar+ in my top list and some of those products do fall into this category.
In general, though, you'll need to use a little common sense to know when to trust a budget buy. There are three things you'll need to look for if you're going it alone:
1. Verified reviews
A lot of these bargain brands will use fake reviews to get to the top of search pages. Look for verified purchase reviews with photos to make sure you're getting the real deal.
2. Don't trust anything with all five-star reviews
Of course, these manufacturers also pay for reviews. If that's happening, you'll see a lot of five-star reviews and almost no one-stars. That's just not realistic - even the best product in the world is going to have its haters for one reason or another. This is a major red flag for me.
3. Make sure reviews are for the product you're buying
If they're feeling particularly sneaky, a bad apple will generate a bunch of positive reviews on a listing page, only to change the product that's actually being sold there. If you see reviews mentioning features or uses that don't make sense for the product you're buying, it's time to run.
