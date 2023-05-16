Prime Day monitor deals 2023 - all the biggest sales we expect to see

Amazon Prime Day monitor deals are never ever closer, with 2023 set to offer some real bargains for anyone thinking about upgrading their setup. All the top models are expected to be taking drops in price, from Alienware and Asus to Samsung and Sony. You just need to know when to hit buy.
Whether you're after a budget display for remote working or a mega gaming panel to really get the most out of next-gen games, we're expecting something for everyone's needs – and the high likelihood of some serious price cuts too. During Prime Day, we regularly come across record-low prices and deep discounts across plenty of sizes, shapes, and spec sheets. Many of these happen a few days before and last until a few days afterward, making the week as a whole pretty spectacular for getting a sweet deal.
For the time being, we'll be using this page to discuss our high expectations for Prime Day, including what retailers and models to keep an eye on. We'll also be breaking down the highlights of last year, so you can compare to see if a deal is actually worth it. Most importantly, 2023 is all about ultra-high refresh rates with the arrival of OLED gaming monitors set to shake up the market. It's an exciting time.
You can pick up a free trial of Amazon Prime, which - when timed right - will give you access to all the best offers without putting a penny into the subscription. But even if you're not interested in sticking with it, just go for the trial and then cancel it. Sign up then cancel before the $14.99/£7.99 per month cost kicks in.
When will Prime Day monitor deals begin?
Prime Day monitor deals will start to appear on either July 12th or July 13th, 2023. This is going off the dates from last year and Amazon's history before that. While no official date has been announced as of yet, we're pretty confident the sales event will land around that time, so plenty of time to prepare. We'll update this once we have more information.
Is an Amazon Prime subscription needed for Prime Day monitor deals?
Anyone that wants to get involved with Prime Day monitor deals will need a subscription to Amazon Prime. The good news is that Amazon regularly offers free trials to its Prime subscription that lasts 30 days – perfect for making the most of Prime Day and testing out Prime Video. Following the expiration date, an Amazon Prime membership is priced at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.
What to expect from Prime Day Monitor deals 2023?
Naturally, we're not 100% sure what Prime Day deals will be this year however, we have always found that looking back at the previous year's deals can help give us some idea as to what to expect. If anything, it's a useful reference point for comparison too.
Nearer to the top end of the price spectrum, excellent premium monitors like Samsung's Odyssey range have continuously seen big, big discounts - and we feel confident saying we can expect the same again this year. This is exactly the sort of monitors that seem very expensive, only to become infinitely more affordable in the big sales event.
We also think it's very important to note that you will see monitors change price category completely during the Prime Day monitor deals - every year, screens that you might think are going to stay out of your price range, get their price tags slashed in such a way that they fall into the lower price category. This is great for those looking to get the most out of your money, and we always recommend having some elasticity to your budget to cater to those models that fall into your price bracket.
Budget monitors are always getting discounts in the Prime Day monitor sales, often hitting their cheapest prices ever. For example, if you've been thinking about picking up a monitor worth $150, then this sales session is likely the time that it could dip below the $100 mark. These margins are amazing for anyone looking for a budget monitor or a second monitor to use at home.
We've highlighted a number of last year's best Prime Day monitor deals below. We'll likely see something similar on the newer models too. It's also worth noting that anything older will probably be best when it comes to value for money. This is because of the general fall in price in addition to the Prime Day sales. So anything from 2019 or 2020 is probably a good shout.
Last year's best Prime Day monitor deals in the US
Gigabyte AORUS FI32U 4K gaming monitor |
$999.99 $649.99 at Amazon
Save $350 - This was a great deal for anybody who had been eyeing up a one-and-done, quality 4K monitor - but without the massive price tag. This has all the gaming chops you could want and was at the lowest-ever price -by a good $50.
AOC C27G2Z monitor | 27" 1080p | 0.5ms 240Hz |
$299.99 $239.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - This was another great curved 1080p gaming monitor option. AOC has long been accepted as one of the best in making speedy monitors that won't break the bank and this has both qualifiers for that: fast specs, and, with this discount, not a wallet-breaking price.
Samsung G7 gaming monitor | 32" 1440p 1000R | 1ms 240Hz |
$799.99 $579.99 at Amazon
Save $220 - Prime Day monitor deals had a $220 discount on the premium Samsung G7. This monitor was excellent for anyone looking for a larger display - or pair of larger displays - and the latest in QHD fast-refresh panel tech.
BenQ EW3280U monitor | 32" 4K | 5ms 60Hz |
$799.99 $649.99 at Amazon
Save $150 - If you're not chasing speed in your next gaming monitor, then Ben Q's 4K panels could have been just the ticket. A healthy investment, but one that will have had you seeing your games and entertainment in beautiful 4K fidelity, with excellent colors, contrasts, and viewing angles provided by this IPS panel.
Last year's best Prime Day monitor deals in the UK
LG UltraWide 25-inch monitor |
£169.99 £119.99 at Amazon
Save £50 - You were getting a wider 25-inch display here, which means your aspect ratio is 21:9. That's perfect if you were looking to multi-task your way through a work day, especially with £50 off in Prime Day monitor deals.
