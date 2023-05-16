Prime Day monitor deals 2023 - all the biggest sales we expect to see

Amazon Prime Day monitor deals are never ever closer, with 2023 set to offer some real bargains for anyone thinking about upgrading their setup. All the top models are expected to be taking drops in price, from Alienware and Asus to Samsung and Sony. You just need to know when to hit buy.

Whether you're after a budget display for remote working or a mega gaming panel to really get the most out of next-gen games, we're expecting something for everyone's needs – and the high likelihood of some serious price cuts too. During Prime Day, we regularly come across record-low prices and deep discounts across plenty of sizes, shapes, and spec sheets. Many of these happen a few days before and last until a few days afterward, making the week as a whole pretty spectacular for getting a sweet deal.

For the time being, we'll be using this page to discuss our high expectations for Prime Day, including what retailers and models to keep an eye on. We'll also be breaking down the highlights of last year, so you can compare to see if a deal is actually worth it. Most importantly, 2023 is all about ultra-high refresh rates with the arrival of OLED gaming monitors set to shake up the market. It's an exciting time.

(opens in new tab) Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)

You can pick up a free trial of Amazon Prime, which - when timed right - will give you access to all the best offers without putting a penny into the subscription. But even if you're not interested in sticking with it, just go for the trial and then cancel it. Sign up then cancel before the $14.99/£7.99 per month cost kicks in.

When will Prime Day monitor deals begin? Prime Day monitor deals will start to appear on either July 12th or July 13th, 2023. This is going off the dates from last year and Amazon's history before that. While no official date has been announced as of yet, we're pretty confident the sales event will land around that time, so plenty of time to prepare. We'll update this once we have more information.

Is an Amazon Prime subscription needed for Prime Day monitor deals? Anyone that wants to get involved with Prime Day monitor deals will need a subscription to Amazon Prime. The good news is that Amazon regularly offers free trials to its Prime subscription that lasts 30 days – perfect for making the most of Prime Day and testing out Prime Video. Following the expiration date, an Amazon Prime membership is priced at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

What to expect from Prime Day Monitor deals 2023?

(Image credit: ASUS)

Naturally, we're not 100% sure what Prime Day deals will be this year however, we have always found that looking back at the previous year's deals can help give us some idea as to what to expect. If anything, it's a useful reference point for comparison too.

Nearer to the top end of the price spectrum, excellent premium monitors like Samsung's Odyssey range have continuously seen big, big discounts - and we feel confident saying we can expect the same again this year. This is exactly the sort of monitors that seem very expensive, only to become infinitely more affordable in the big sales event.

We also think it's very important to note that you will see monitors change price category completely during the Prime Day monitor deals - every year, screens that you might think are going to stay out of your price range, get their price tags slashed in such a way that they fall into the lower price category. This is great for those looking to get the most out of your money, and we always recommend having some elasticity to your budget to cater to those models that fall into your price bracket.

Budget monitors are always getting discounts in the Prime Day monitor sales, often hitting their cheapest prices ever. For example, if you've been thinking about picking up a monitor worth $150, then this sales session is likely the time that it could dip below the $100 mark. These margins are amazing for anyone looking for a budget monitor or a second monitor to use at home.

We've highlighted a number of last year's best Prime Day monitor deals below. We'll likely see something similar on the newer models too. It's also worth noting that anything older will probably be best when it comes to value for money. This is because of the general fall in price in addition to the Prime Day sales. So anything from 2019 or 2020 is probably a good shout.

Last year's best Prime Day monitor deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey CRG5 | $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - Looking to get Samsung quality but keep the price tag right down? Then this neat, small, and fast monitor was the one for you. It's got solid gaming chops and was at its lowest-ever price.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte AORUS FI32U 4K gaming monitor | $999.99 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $350 - This was a great deal for anybody who had been eyeing up a one-and-done, quality 4K monitor - but without the massive price tag. This has all the gaming chops you could want and was at the lowest-ever price -by a good $50.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB271HU | $469.99 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - This was a great big saving on a quality monitor that really nailed the sweet spot of 1440p and was at its lowest-ever price.



(opens in new tab) AOC C27G2Z monitor | 27" 1080p | 0.5ms 240Hz | $299.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This was another great curved 1080p gaming monitor option. AOC has long been accepted as one of the best in making speedy monitors that won't break the bank and this has both qualifiers for that: fast specs, and, with this discount, not a wallet-breaking price.



(opens in new tab) Samsung G7 gaming monitor | 32" 1440p 1000R | 1ms 240Hz | $799.99 $579.99 at Amazon

Save $220 - Prime Day monitor deals had a $220 discount on the premium Samsung G7. This monitor was excellent for anyone looking for a larger display - or pair of larger displays - and the latest in QHD fast-refresh panel tech.



(opens in new tab) BenQ EW3280U monitor | 32" 4K | 5ms 60Hz | $799.99 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - If you're not chasing speed in your next gaming monitor, then Ben Q's 4K panels could have been just the ticket. A healthy investment, but one that will have had you seeing your games and entertainment in beautiful 4K fidelity, with excellent colors, contrasts, and viewing angles provided by this IPS panel.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 | $2,299.99 $1,599.99 at Amazon

Save $700 - This was a record-low price on the super ultra-wide Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, dropping that lofty $2,299.99 MSRP down to $1,599.99 in last year's Prime Day gaming monitor deals.



Last year's best Prime Day monitor deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) HP 22m 21.5-inch monitor | £119.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you were just after a smaller working-from-home monitor that wouldn't break the bank, this £20 discount on the HP 22m was offering up excellent value.



(opens in new tab) LG 24-inch monitor | £139.99 £99.98 at Amazon

Save £40 - While we had seen this LG monitor £10 cheaper in the past, this £99.99 sales price was the best we'd seen all year.



(opens in new tab) Acer ED320 32-inch curved gaming monitor | £359.99 £279.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - This 32-inch curved Acer monitor had beaten its lowest-ever price, dropping down to £279.99. This was a common deal price for this monitor so the value was pretty good on this 240Hz display.



(opens in new tab) LG UltraWide 25-inch monitor | £169.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - You were getting a wider 25-inch display here, which means your aspect ratio is 21:9. That's perfect if you were looking to multi-task your way through a work day, especially with £50 off in Prime Day monitor deals.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo G27c-10| £249.99 £173.04 at Amazon

Save £77 - Also offering some tremendous value was this Lenovo panel - this was an affordable curved monitor that doesn't skimp on speed, and its 1080p resolution helps to keep things simple.



(opens in new tab) Huawei Mateview GT 27-inch curved gaming monitor | £349.99 £199 at Amazon

Save £150 - This Huawei gaming monitor was 43% off in the Prime Day monitor deals, dropping the £349.99 RRP all the way down to under the £200 mark.



(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB253QGX | £349.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - This is one of our favorite 1080p gaming monitors and it had a great Prime Day deal. It continued until a few days after the sales event, making it one of the long-term standouts.



Continue your research by checking out our guides to the best monitor for PS5 and the best monitor for Xbox Series X.