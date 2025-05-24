Some of the top Samsung OLED monitors around are down for Memorial Day, including my favorite 1440p gaming screen

Samsung knows how to make a mean gaming monitor, and it's fully getting in the Memorial Day spirit. Not only is the 240Hz version of one of my favorite 1440p panels down to its lowest price, but its ultrawide sibling has also dipped under $1,000 for the first time since March.

At Amazon, you can grab the 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD) for $549.99 thanks to Memorial Day. The 31% discount brings the gaming monitor back down to its lowest price that was established in February 2025, and it's a chunk cheaper than last Black Friday. It's accompanied by its 360Hz sibling for $699, but even though it's 22% off, it's quite a bit short of its historic $589 low.

If you've got a bit more cash to flash, and ultrawide cravings, you'll also want to peek at the Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC). It's down to $999.99 from $1,799.99, which is a pretty tasty 41% discount ahead of more hardcore sales later in the year. Just like the 240Hz G6, this is only the second time this year it has hit this record low, and it's very much a Black Friday-style price tag.

Save $150 - Back down to its lowest price since March, Memorial Day has knocked the OLED G6 back down to Black Friday levels. This is the 240Hz version, which is the reason its a bit lower than the 360Hz has reached historically, but it's still a nice discount on a screen with largely the same qualities.

Save $799.99 - I normally expect to see OLED G9 levels dip under $1,000 during events like Black Friday, but Memorial Day is clearly out to impress. It did reach this low at Amazon back in March, but it doesn't tend to go to its lowest price that often.

Sadly, the 4K Odyssey OLED G8 isn't really embracing the sale, as it's only down to $1,099.99 from $1,299.99. I'd steer clear of that model for now since it is known to drop to $879.99 when it's in the mood, and it's hard to justify paying over a grand for Samsung's UHD display when dual resolution demons like the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B are available for $1,097 right now.

That said, if you are looking for a speedy 1440p panel, the above Samsung charcuterie board should satiate your needs. The Odyssey OLED G6 remains one of my favorite QHD displays to date, thanks to its wonderfully vibrant QD-OLED tech, heroic anti-glare properties, and respectable brightness, and while it's the 240Hz headlining Memorial Day right now, it'll still largely pull the same moves as the 360Hz version

One of my favorite memories of testing the G6 links to my time checking out HDR in Cyberpunk 2077. The panel packs a punch thanks to its brightness and vibrancy, and High Dynamic Range really makes an impression when handling neon-lit signage and the blaring headlights of Night City.

What I will say is that if you're looking for something different, the OLED G6 might feel a little conventional. That's where it's edgy Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 sibling comes into play, as the ultrawide 5,120 x 1,440 display shares much of the same DNA. It's also a QD-OLED model that measures in at a mega 49-inches spread across a 32:9 aspect ratio, and it pairs an immersive curve with slick 240Hz speeds.

Ultrawide screens like this are a little unconventional, and while they can do wonders for immersion at your desk, their usefulness fully depends on compatibility. I normally only recommend the OLED G9 to PC players who can tap into ultrawide resolutions, as trying to use it as a PS5 monitor or with the upcoming Switch 2 will mean dealing with letterboxing on each side.

However, for under $1,000, the OLED G9 is going to feel like a more lavish purchase. If you're looking to envelop yourself in PC visuals and effectively feel like you're in a futuristic cockpit, this screen is going to fit the bill. It is worth noting that the anti-glare coating that helped the G6 win me over isn't included with the ultrawide, but it might not be so much of an issue since it'll curve inwards and better avoid reflections.

There are a few fierce rivals out there that could be worth considering instead, notably the faster 480Hz Sony Inzone M10S instead of the G6, and the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE-B in place of the ultrawide OLED G9. But, the current Memorial Day deals do help Samsung's screens stand out, and now is a nice time to jump on some early 2025 offers.

