Black Friday curved monitor deals 2022: everything we expect to see

Black Friday curved monitor deals can spell victory if you're looking to upgrade your setup with extra immersion for less this year. Between the popular Samsung Odyssey range, AOC's budget and high-end options, and Alienware's premium screens there's plenty of brand and price point choice up for grabs, it's just a case of finding a set of specs and a discount that works for you.

We've been tracking the best curved monitors for years now, watching the best models dropping their prices and weighing up plenty of deals to find the biggest offers. That means we know what good Black Friday curved monitor deals look like, and exactly where to find them. That's why we're rounding up all our expectations for this year's sale right here - so that you know the dates to watch out for and all the brands and models to expect to see.

Whether you're after a smaller 27-inch model or a massive centrepiece panel, we're expecting a wide range of offers to land in November. Not only that, but this year we've also started to see 4K and Quantum Dot displays starting to enter the market, so more luxurious screens may be making their way down the price ladder as well. If standard Black Friday gaming monitor deals are a little too vanilla, you're in the right place.

When do the Black Friday curved monitor deals begin? Black Friday curved monitor deals will kick off on November 25 this year, but we actually see official offers landing as early as Thanksgiving week. That's not to say there won't be any savings until then. In fact, we see retailers launching their holiday sales earlier and earlier every year. That means you'll still see some excellent offers starting as soon as this month.

What to expect from Black Friday curved monitor deals

It's always tough trying to pinpoint precise specifics that will occur during Black Friday curved monitor deals. Monitor prices generally are in flux too - they are just a section of gaming tech where prices rarely stay the same for a long period of time.

Samsung's Odyssey range of monitors has been steadily offering excellent discounts this year. While the extra-premium Odyssey Neo G9 might have to have a drastic price cut on it to make it truly affordable this year - its list price is $2,500 - we've only seen a minuscule amount come off its price since it became available. With Samsung always getting involved in the deals, this will be one to watch for something more substantial.

Alienware and Dell monitors are always ones to keep a lookout for in the Black Friday curved monitor deals too. The Alienware premium always sets them apart at the wrong end of the price scale, but when the deals come along, this premium can be wiped out. And then some. This makes Dell a store worthy of bookmarking now as there are often lowest ever prices there during the winter - and these can then end up being matched at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy too.

There are so many monitors that are going to be at delectable prices from the likes of LG, ASUS, AOC, and BenQ that we can't get into all of them and their possible prices - just know that if you keep abreast of the retailers, know what you're after, and know a bit about its price history, you will be able to snag a deal this year.

Last year's best Black Friday curved monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor - AW3821DW | $1,949.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

Save $850 - This was one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this model, the Alienware 38" Curved Gaming Monitor comes equipped with Anti-Glare with 3H hardness, as well as a native resolution of 3840 x 1600 @ 144 Hz.



(opens in new tab) Sceptre Curved 27" Gaming Monitor $239.97 $189.97 at Amazon

Save $50.00 - This budget Sceptre curved monitor was below $200 in last year's Black Friday curved monitor deals. That was perfect if you were after extra immersion but didn't want to splash some big cash.



(opens in new tab) GIGABYTE G27FC A 27" 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor | $249.99 $199.99 at New Egg

Save $50.00 - Not only did you get a good 27 inch monitor for the money, there was a free copy of Outriders on PC bundled in. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.

(opens in new tab) Samsung - G97T Series 49" Class 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor | $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - If you have to go large then this 49-inch monster could help create the ultimate set up while saving nearly a third of the cost. Panel size: 49-inch; Resolution: 5120 x 1440; Refresh rate: 240Hz.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 24” LED | $279.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - If you needed a good, basic curved monitor then this 24 inch 1920x1080 resolution Samsung was a good workhorse screen. Panel size: 24-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 144Hz.

(opens in new tab) Asus Tuf Gaming 32 | $299 $279.99 at Amazon

It's only $10 shy of the historic lowest ever price, but the Asus Tuf Gaming 32 is one of the most aggressively priced 165Hz competitive gaming panels regardless. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.



(opens in new tab) AOC C32G2ZE | $330 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - It's not quite the historic lowest ever price, though this deal represents the second-ever time that the AOC C32G2ZE has dropped from its respective MSRP. Given that we rarely see 240Hz displays at this price, we say go for it. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 240Hz.

Last year's best Black Friday curved gaming monitor deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) AOC Gaming C24G2AE | £190 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - This was the historic lowest ever price on the C24G2AE, and overall a very aggressive rate as far as curved 1080p gaming monitors go. Panel size: 24-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.

(opens in new tab) AOC Gaming C27G2ZU | £250 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We'd never seen the C27G2ZU anywhere near this cheap before, as its previous historic lowest ever price was £209.97, so you were saving an additional £10 here. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 240Hz.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix MAG322CQR | £519 £349 at Amazon

Save £170 - It was one of the lowest ever recorded prices for this particular gaming monitor, which was a fantastic rate on a truly premium panel for your PC. Panel size: 31.5-inch; Resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440p); Refresh rate: 165Hz.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix MAG272CQR | £420 £279 at Amazon

Save £139.01 - While it had been ever so slightly cheaper once before, considering just how feature-rich this display is overall, we think it was more than worth a second look in. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440p); Refresh rate: 165Hz.

If you're a little more discerning with your screen specs, we're also rounding up everything we expect to see from Black Friday 4K monitor deals, Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals, and Black Friday 1440p monitor deals as well.