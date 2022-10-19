Black Friday QD-OLED deals 2022: embrace the beautiful new screen tech this year

The Black Friday QD-OLED deals could be the sleeper hit sub-section of this year's winter sales. With the brand-new screen tech only coming out in 2022, and only appearing on a few models from a few brands, it might have been assumed that deals and deep price cuts might not be present this year. However, we expect big discounts - and even though there are no QD-OLED deals from last Black Friday to look at, we've already had some savings this year at other sales events.

QD-OLED tech mixes the best of both OLED and Quantum Dot worlds and what results is a panel that offers the best of both worlds; a screen with extraordinary colours, contrasts, brightness, blacks, and everything else you can imagine cur and depth-wise - and that's without each brand injecting their own pedigree and prowess and designs into them.

These screens are all perfect for consoles as a result, and that means these really could be some of the best Black Friday gaming deals going this year for those that have saved up for something big. As a part of the wider winter TV deals, however, we're excited to see what the Black Friday QD-OLED deals offer in the context of the entire market.

But models are on the limited side: we've only got Sony's A95K and Samsung's S95B in the television market, and Alienware's AW3423DW screen in the monitor market to look to - but they are already proving to be some of the best screens in both departments so are the ones to aim for this year.

Black Friday QD-OLED deals - FAQ

(Image credit: Sony)

When will Black Friday QD-OLED deals start? The big day itself is, as always the Friday after Thanksgiving and this year is no different as Black Friday QD-OLED deals will hit the hardest, we think, on Friday, November 25. However, we always see retailers and manufacturers go earlier and earlier in their quest to tempt us in. Expect to see reductions in the weeks up to the event - but also carry on past the big day and roll on as Cyber Monday QD-OLED deals too.

Black Friday QD-OLED deals - what to expect

(Image credit: Samsung)

With no previous Black Friday QD-OLED deals to look back on for patterns, we are in new territory. However, all the major models sporting this tech have had price cuts already - and during sales events - so we can look at those and predict what we expect to see.

The 55-inch Samsung S95B has already seen some sizeable discounts on it as is Samsung's track record. The biggest price cut we've seen is actually still active at the time of writing with the MSRP of $2,199.99 being well undercut by a new price of $1,597.99 - a $600 discount! We'd expect this price at least on Blac Friday, though one more cut to take it below the $1,500 mark would be incredibly attractive.

The Sony A95K has, maybe predictably, seen fewer swinging price cuts since it's been available. It too is witnessing its best prices on record so far right now, with the 65-inch falling by $500 to £3,498 and the 55-inch screen falling to $2,798 (was $2,999.99). These discounts go some way to chipping off that famous Sony premium, but we reckon we could see a bit more come off in the big sales event - maybe getting the 55-inch down to $2,500 and the 65-inch down to $3,200 or so.

Alienware AW3423DW savings have been much more of a rollercoaster. As far as we can tell, it has seen discounts taking it to its lowest-ever cost this year, but that was only by about $70 or so. Otherwise, this has stubbornly held its price. However, Dell does embrace the sales season, so we're expecting to see a chunk taken off the ultrawide QD-OLED's price and see it drop to, or just under, the $1,000 mark.

To dig deeper into the TV-tech-specific sales this year, get prepared for the Black Friday QLED TV deals, Black Friday OLED TV deals, and 4K 120Hz Black Friday deals. And if it's just one brand you're after then consider bookmarking our guides to the upcoming Black Friday Samsung TV deals, Black Friday Sony TV deals, and Black Friday LG TV deals.