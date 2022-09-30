Black Friday OLED TV deals 2022: everything we expect to see this year

Black Friday OLED TV deals can offer up some of the biggest material discounts of the holiday shopping season. That's because we often see retailers using these end of year sales to shift stock of older releases before a new generation starts filling the warehouse. Combine that with higher starting prices and you'll find some particularly hefty savings on these premium panels in 2022.

We've been tracking Black Friday OLED TV deals for years now, watching generation after generation hit the shelves in February and significantly drop its prices in November. That means we know a good deal when we see it, and because we're watching these offers all year round we already have some expectations around what we expect to see.

You'll find all our predictions for this year's sale just below, and last year's best Black Friday OLED TV deals further down the page, so that you can benchmark your own expectations for this year's event. Whether you're after a smaller, more budget-oriented display, or the biggest and brightest panel available, you can be sure of some excellent savings around the corner.

When will Black Friday OLED TV deals begin? Black Friday lands on November 25 this year, but we typically see discounts launching in full force from the start of Thanksgiving week. That means we're expecting to see the best Black Friday OLED TV deals from Monday November 21 this year, and you will likely also see plenty of savings hitting the shelves throughout the next couple of months as well.

Black Friday OLED TV deals: what to expect

Among this year's Black Friday OLED TV deals, there are a few models that will likely stand out. For those looking to spend as little as possible, we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the 55-inch LG A1. This is already a budget set, by OLED standards anyway, but with the C1 and B1 likely to also receive some hefty discounts in November, the A1 will need to push its price even further to remain relevant.

Last year, we saw this budget model hitting $899 / £649 in its lowest Black Friday position, and we've seen discounts running inline with those costs over the last few months as well. With the newer LG A2 model releasing in April 2022, things could drop even further. In fact, we've already seen the newer display hitting $896 at a record low, which bodes particularly well for those who don't want to break three figures in this year's sale.

If you're looking for one of the best TVs for PS5, you might want to spend the extra cash and pick up that C1 model instead. With HDMI 2.1 and an excellent refresh rate, this is one of our top picks for the latest consoles. Last year's Black Friday OLED TV deals dropped this model down to $1,099 - a rate than should only improve in 2022.

Should you buy an OLED TV on Black Friday?

In a word, yes. Black Friday is well known for its TV deals, offering up some of the best prices going just before the year closes out. That's because TV models are usually refreshed every year, as technology gets cheaper and more features slip down to mainstream devices. Brands are keen to ship their previous models out while they're still relevant, and Black Friday OLED TV deals are perfectly timed for this.

Of course, it all depends on context and availability. If you see a price that works for you, you should absolutely snap it up now. You might save a little more on Black Friday, but you also run the risk of the model you want not being available.

But should you go all in on an OLED display when other 4K TV prices are so much lower? It really depends on what you're looking to get out of your display.

If you're just after a simple screen to watch for a few hours every now and then, you might be better off investing in a 4K display. However, if you're after the best viewing experience possible, with gorgeous deep blacks, a high contrast ratio and wide viewing angles then there's nothing better than OLED.

Plus, OLED TVs are some of the best TVs for gaming. Not only do LG models like the CX offer up the HDMI 2.1 connection that the PS5 needs for its fastest video transfer rates, but response times are generally fastest on these displays as well.

You'll be paying around $1,000 for one of the cheapest models, but they still offer a luxurious experience. Black Friday OLED TV deals can offer up record low prices on models released in 2021, which means you're getting up-to-date tech under the hood and all the latest apps built straight in as well. November is generally the best time to buy an OLED TV simply because of that infamous sale, so if you're considering investing in a quality display, now's the time to do so.

How much is an OLED TV on Black Friday?

Even on sale, these panels are towards the top end. Compared to your average 4K TV or QLED TV, you're spending some serious cash if you're after the best in the business. The cheapest Black Friday OLED TV deals generally come in at around $1,099 / £1,099, with a few headline acts sometimes dropping down below $1,000 / £1,000 during flash sales. If you see anything below that, it's well worth jumping on immediately.

We generally see the base LG models at these prices, still offering that premium luxury but without some of the fancier features of the more expensive models. A display with brighter colors and a higher quality picture will usually be around $1,300 - $1,500 over Black Friday.

Last year's best Black Friday OLED TV deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-inch Bravia XR OLED TV (A80J Series) | $1799.99 $1398.99 at Walmart

Save $400 - Perfect for those who need a large 2021 model to accompany their gaming and viewing habits, the Bravia XR was one of the best 55-inch TVs on the market. This one was also sold out at Best Buy early on in the sale, and the price was $1 more over there. These TVs were going fast.

(opens in new tab) LG 48-inch A1 Series OLED TV | $100 credit | $1199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This price kept changing, but this was among the lowest we'd seen all Thanksgiving week. The A1 is a fantastic OLED screen, and sold out on Amazon at this price point.



(opens in new tab) Sony 48-inch A9S OLED TV (XBR48A9S) | $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Packaged in with Best Buy's Black Friday OLED TV deals was this 48-inch Sony model. This $1,199 sales price was saving you $300. That meant you were getting the cheapest price we'd ever seen here, though unfortunately this model was not included in the Black Friday price guarantee.



(opens in new tab) LG C1 48-inch OLED TV | $1,296.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Another one that sold out at Amazon. The 48-inch LG OLED C-Series was introduced in 2020, but 2021 was the first year it offered good value. You were certainly getting a strong offer here, with a $200 discount at Best Buy offering up a low price at $1,099.99 – it was only $3 cheaper on Amazon anyway.



(opens in new tab) Vizio 55-inch OLED TV | $1,299 $999 at Best Buy

Save $300 - We expected this Vizio to drop further during official Black Friday OLED TV deals (as opposed to the sales in the weeks leading up), and it did so. It was well over $1,000 the week before, before dropping to $999.



Last year's best Black Friday OLED TV deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) LG A1 48-inch OLED TV | £1099 £649 at BT

Save £450 - This one was £450 off on BT, but they sold out exceedingly quickly. We then went back to £799 on other websites, which was still a decent price for this set.



(opens in new tab) Philips 55-inch OLED 805 TV | £1299 £999 at Currys

Save £300 - This had sold out on Amazon at £999 and was quickly heading that way at Currys. This 55-inch Philips stunner comes with a thin display that doesn't overwhelm a room and Ambilight, which means a night in watching movies feel like a night out at the movies.



(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia 55-inch OLED TV (KE55A8/P) | £1,599 £1,149 at Amazon

Save £450 - Amazon had a record low price on the 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED. That was particularly impressive considering the lowest we'd seen that cost go before these sales was £1,399. That means you were saving over £200 more than usual here.



Today's best deals

If you can't quite wait until tomorrow's wave of Black Friday deals, you'll be glad to know that there are usually frequent discounts in the lead up to the sale. You'll find all the latest prices on the OLED TVs we're watching for this year's sale just below.

