Newegg's 4th of July sale is live so I've scrolled the entire site for the seven best discounts available right now

Newegg's 4th of July sale has begun, but the retailer's annual FantasTech sale is just about to hit the shelves as well. The FantasTech pre-sale brings a range of price protections to the retailer's 4th of July savings. That means you can shop ahead of the brand's annual event and still rest assured that you won't be undercut on price when the full sale kicks off next week.

It's components that are taking the lead in this year's offers, with SSDs, cooling tech, and cases seeing some of the most high-profile discounts on the site. That's excellent news if you're building your own gaming PC (or upgrading an older rig).

I've scrolled through Newegg's entire 4th of July FantasTech pre-sale and picked out my favorite seven offers from this year's event. We're talking a $200 discount on the Asus ROG Ally Z1E (my go-to gaming handheld) and an RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC now starting at just $1,329.99. There are discounts for bargain hunters and big spenders available right now, and you'll find all my top picks just below.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD | $199.99 $149.99 at Newegg

Save $50 - Whether you're upgrading storage for your PS5 or PC, this 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD is looking particularly strong at Newegg right now. Yes, it's been cheaper - but not since 2023. Featured in: Best PS5 SSD

Acer Nitro ED323QU QHD 240Hz gaming monitor | $349.99 $229.99 at Newegg

Save $120 - A sturdy curved QHD gaming monitor doesn't need to cost the earth, and this already-affordable Acer Nitro model is now $120 off in Newegg's latest sale. That brings the final price down to just $229.99.



Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme handheld | $649.99 $448.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - You're saving around $200 on the Z1 Extreme version of the Asus ROG Ally here, a solid discount on that $649.99 MSRP. I often see this one dropping to $449 - $499, with the 512GB handheld very rarely moving below today's position.

PS5 | Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle | $499.99 $484.99 at Newegg

Save $15 - The PS5 Slim is no stranger to discounted bundles, but they're few and far between right now. This Fortnite Cobalt Star package has been out of stock for months now, and without any Astro Bot or Call of Duty packages available, it's fantastic value right now.

Acer Predator X27U 27-inch QHD 240Hz OLED gaming monitor | $599.99 $489.99 with promo code JSET3Z275 at Newegg

Save $110 - You'll need to use that promo code for the full saving, but once you do, you're getting a 27-inch OLED QHD monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate for a fantastic price here. That's $489.99 down from $599.99.



ABS Cyclone Aqua RTX 4060 gaming PC | $999.99 $899.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - Newegg has $100 off this ABS Cyclone Aqua RTX 4060 gaming PC. That's perfect for anyone looking to buy low now and slowly upgrade their rig over time. This is still a solid build for lighter titles in 2025, but it will need some updates in a few years' time. Specs: Intel i5-13400F | RTX 4060 | 32GB DDR4 RAM | 1TB SSD



Skytech Azure RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC | $1,899.99 $1,329.99 at Newegg

Save $570 - If you'd rather have a newer GPU in your PC, this RTX 5060 Ti Skytech build is $570 off in Newegg's 4th of July sale. The Ryzen 7 model was sitting pretty high at $1,899.99, but it's down to $1,329.99 this week. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7700 | RTX 5060 Ti | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD



When will Newegg's FantasTech sale begin? The official FantasTech sale kicks off at 12am PT on July 7th. Right now, the retailer is running a 4th of July pre-sale with a FantasTech price protection scheme.

Should you wait for the full FantasTech sale? If you're worried about diving in too soon, Newegg has you covered. Its current price protection scheme means you can jump on any offers you like (provided they are covered) and know that you won't be undercut next week. Of course, if the gadgets and gizmos you're after aren't included in the sale just yet, it's well worth sticking around until the full event is underway.

