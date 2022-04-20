Prime Day PC deals 2022 - when it might take place and what to expect from the sales

We're anticipating that the Prime Day PC deals could be upon us sooner rather than later as the summer months continue to creep up ever closer. If you've wanted to build or buy one of the best gaming PCs then the world's largest online retailer's coveted sales event is looking like the ideal opportunity to do so.

Now, while there's been no official Prime Day 2022 date confirmed at the time of writing, we wouldn't be surprised if history would repeat itself to bring on the deals in the June/July period. We'll be bringing you the latest news as soon as it's off the presses for how you can get all the best Prime Day PC deals without the fear of missing out. Until then, though, hang tight, as below you can find our expectations and predictions for what could show up on the day.

The world of PC gaming is in a more hopeful place in 2022 than it was when Prime Day previously rolled out in the previous year. This is due to the graphics card shortage appearing to be over, as the best graphics cards for gaming are now selling close to, or even at, MSRP for the first time in almost two years. What this means is that we could be getting graphics card deals and healthy restocks along with the likes of the best CPU for gaming and best RAM for gaming with hearty discounts. We're also hoping to see more of the best SSDs for gaming available at aggressive price points as well, as Gen 4 drives have been enjoying far deeper discounts now than ever before.

Amazon Prime Day PC deals - FAQs

When will Prime Day PC deals start? We do not yet have any official confirmation from the world's largest online retailer, however, given that Prime Day last year took place towards the end of June, we wouldn't be surprised to see the deals roll out then. In previous years, we've seen Prime Day happen over July, such as in 2019, so the summer seems to be the safest bet. As for the day itself, that's a bit more clear cut. Prime Day happens primarily takes place on a Monday, with some deals pouring into Tuesday as well.

Do I need a Prime Membership to access the Prime Day PC deals? Having an Amazon Prime membership ahead of Prime Day is the best way to be geared up for all the exclusive offers. While there's likely to be some discounts available to all shoppers in some capacity, you're unlikely to have the same wealth of options open to you as Prime subscribers. If you want the best Prime Day PC deals and discounts on the day, then being signed up should open the right avenues for you.

As we've stated above, the ideal way to get your hands on the best Prime Day PC deals is to be an Amazon Prime member. Fortunately, you can try out Amazon Prime risk-free for 30 days risk-free which gives you full access to the likes of next-day delivery and the Prime Video service without committing to the $14.99 / £7.99 monthly fee. Just remember to cancel ahead of the due date to avoid being charged.

What will Amazon Prime Day PC deals look like in 2022? Casting our minds back to the previous Prime Day PC deals can give us a rough indication of what to expect for this year's sales event. What's worth stating is that the primary focus is on individual components for a build rather than prebuilt machines in full, though, this could change this year. We saw deep discounts on then-previous generation processors from Both Intel and AMD, as well as substantial savings on everything from cases to cooling. One of the most competitive Prime Day PC deals was reserved for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X which came down to its historic lowest ever rate. Based on this information, we're hoping to see discounts on the likes of the latest Gen 4 SSDs, Z690 motherboards, and 12th gen Intel and Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Considering that these parts are already frequently discounted on any given day, we're hoping Prime Day PC deals can bring these components down to new lowest ever prices, too. Below you can find a roundup of the Prime Day PC deals which persisted throughout the two-day sales event. It's worth pointing out that you're going to want to get in early on Monday as all the aggressively priced deals will likely fly off the virtual shelves by the time that Tuesday comes around.

What happened during last year's Prime Day PC deals? While Amazon did indeed have some great deals and discounts on all manner of components, you were perhaps bettered served by other retailers when it came to savings on prebuilt rigs on the whole. Whether that changes in 2022 remains to be seen, and we'll be bringing you all the latest news as the fabled day soon approaches.

Last year's Prime Day PC component deals

Intel Core i7-10700K | $387 $259.99 at Amazon

If you've been holding out for a great processor at an unbeatable price, this 10th generation i7 can do it all. Though it may be getting on a little bit now - having released summer 2020 - make no mistake; this is still one of the best chipsets you can buy right now pound-for-pound. Features: 8-core (16 threads); 3.8GHz base clock speed (overclockable to 5.1GHz); 125w



Intel Core i5-10600K | $263 $178.99 at Amazon

Don't be fooled into thinking that you need to buy an i7 to have a decent rig for gaming. While that chipset is faster - with two additional cores (four threads) - even the most demanding of games do not take advantage of them. If gaming is your main priority, you can get an i5 - like this - and spend the extra money on a better graphics card; your processor is the last thing that will bottleneck your system. Features: 6-core (12 threads); 4.1Ghz base clock speed (overclockable to 4.8Ghz); 125w



AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | $449 $399 at Amazon

It doesn't always have to be about Intel. Indeed, if you've been following the chipset arms race in recent years you will know - Ryzen is every bit as capable and has started to close the gap tremendously. It comes down to the core speeds at the end of the hour, with a much faster default clock speed than its rival - though real-world performance is still neck and neck. Features: 8-core (16 threads); 4.7Ghz base clock (maxed out); 105w



AMD Ryzen 7 3700X | $329 $279.64 at Amazon

It isn't the deepest discount imaginable, but, as an alternative to the Intel Core i5, it more than holds its own where it matters. As expected for a Ryzen, it comes out of the box running at its absolute maximum clock speed - a respectable 4.4Ghz, so it's quick enough to plow through intensive editing software and - of course - games. It also comes packed in with an RGB fan; cool touch! Features: 8-core (16-threads); 4.4Ghz base clock (maxed out); 65w



Musetex RGB | $160 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $70: If you're anything like me, then you may be enticed by all the flashing lights. Indeed, this Musetex mid-tower has all the RGB and fans built right into the case. Coming in at well under $100, if you like all things bright and shiny - but more importantly with spacious airflow as the diagrams indicate - this could be the case for you.



Musetex Phantom Black | $250 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $160: Look beyond the pretty colors - I know it's hard - and you will see that not only is this case got enough real estate to be properly expanded into; but it's also a tempered glass construction for full visibility without reducing the airflow and cooling potential. To bring up the RGB on more time - it's voice-activated and can be programmed to react to music; something I didn't know I wanted until just now.



Cooler Master Masterbox N600P | $180 $109.99 at Amazon

For those who may be a little sick of see-through cases with RGB everywhere, Cooler Master's kept things simple but effective with the N600P. While it looks understated - that's by design - the standout here is the box's modular nature, especially when it comes to what Cooler Master calls its 'Hot-swap bays'. These are two plug-and-play slots for SSDs and HDDs respectively, allowing for easy access to chop and change as you see fit. The front-facing ports aren't too shabby either (USB-C, USB 3.0, SD card reader, etc.)



Cooler Master NR200 Mini-ATX | $100 $76.99 at Amazon

Sometimes bigger doesn't always mean better. If you're into compact builds but don't want to lose out on the quality, Cooler Master may have what you need. The NR200 is distinctly bespoke in design - it wouldn't feel out of place in a corporate office - and that is good for those who are sick to death of flashing lights, instead preferring something understated. The most notable thing about this mini box is its capacity for three full-size GPUs; something rarely seen at this price point.



Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML280 | $135 $99.99 at Amazon

If you've been on the fence about water-cooling for your rig until now, maybe this reduction could help you choose one way or the other. It may not be the deepest discount we've ever seen, but Cooler Master have consistently made some of the highest performing radiators that have always been priced competitively. This size (280mm) is big enough to cool down those high-end processors effectively for years to come - just be mindful that it will fit in the case.



NZXT Kraken X53 | $160 $129.99 at Amazon

I've personally had years of experience with the Kraken line of NZXT water coolers, and I can say that they are head and shoulders above the competition in almost every respect. Not only does it have reactive RGB, but the integration with the CAM software helps you easily get advanced diagnostic information on how your machine is running; essential if something doesn't feel right.



Corsair Hydro X Series kit | $480 $399.99 at Amazon

Here's one for you professional builders. It may be above my skill set to get the most of something like this, but if you're interested in an all-in-one sophisticated cooling solution - you have everything included. Particular mention goes to the massive 360mm radiator, ensuring your rig will remain ice cold; the lights don't harm things either.



Corsair Vengeance 16GB RAM | $95 $69.99 at Amazon

Thankfully, asking prices for DDR4 memory has dropped dramatically since its widespread adoption that began in 2016. In that time, brands such as the Vengeance sticks have become the standard for gaming for a very good reason; it's well priced and fast enough for what you want to do with it. I have used Vengeance RAM in past builds to great success, and this single-channel 2400MHz iteration is a steal at well under $100.



Crucial Ballistix Max RGB 16GB RAM | $264 $214.99 at Amazon

Here's where things start to get crazy. Not only is it dual-channel (two 8GB RAM sticks instead of one - meaning it's can work faster) but it's also a blistering 4400MHz - which steamrolls through any tasks you throw at it. Also to note, it's gorgeous RGB lighting, which some may say is a little extra - you're probably right - but we'd be damned if it wasn't cool.



Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro | $227 $183.99 at Amazon

Gigabyte is without question one of the first names that many PC gamers think of when motherboards are discussed - and for good reason. The X570 Pro is worth singing about. Not only is it packed with ports and Wi-Fi 6 enabled, but it also features RGB lighting and - of course - the advanced levels of durability and heat dissipation the brand is known for. Important to note: it's just for Ryzen processors - not Intel!



Peripherals are an important part of any PC gaming setup, so ensure you've got the best gaming keyboard, best gaming mouse, and best gaming desk at the helm, too.