I've searched every retailer, and none of them beat these six Prime Day CPU deals at Amazon

Prime Day is upon us this week, and although the big summer sale isn't supposed to start for another 16 hours (at the time of writing this), Early Bird offers are in, and subscribers can already make the most of some exclusive Prime Day PC deals. Most of the best PC and component deals during Prime Day actually come from competing retailers, but I've found six CPU discounts nobody can beat.

Whether you're building a new PC or you're looking for an upgrade, I've found some surprisingly good deals at Amazon. The best gaming PCs don't come cheap, so to be doubly sure you're getting a good deal I've looked at the price history data for each processor I'll recommend here, and if competing retailers are packing similar discounts, I've provided the links for you so you can weigh up whether or not the Prime perks are worth it.

I do have a caveat for the CPUs qualifying, though. The name of the game when buying PC components is futureproofing, and for that reason, I've reserved this list for DDR5-compatible options only. That doesn't mean it's all the latest and greatest, priciest processors, though. Between Intel's 12th, 13th, 14th, and Core Ultra families, there are loads of options available, and some of them are surprisingly cheap. The same goes for AMD's Ryzen 7000, 8000G, and 9000 ranges.

AMD CPU deals

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D | $400 $341 at Amazon

Save $59 - Leading the charge on this list of Prime Day CPU deals is what I consider to be the best pound-for-pound processor on the shelves. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is like a piece of gaming hardware wizardry. It makes use of clever architecture to provide you with excellent gaming and content creation performance. Buy it if: ✅ You want excellent price-to-performance

✅ You want to play games in 4K Don't buy it if: ❌ You have an LGA1700 motherboard Price check: Newegg | Walmart | Best Buy UK: £326 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X | $299 $160 at Amazon

Save $139 - This is an amazing budget option if you're looking to build a rig without spending a small fortune. I tested out the slightly modernized version of this chip, the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G, and I was blown away by the amount of power something this affordable could get me. Usually, people are hesitant to use CPUs like this for 4K PCs, but this is more than capable. Buy it if: ✅ You're building on a budget

✅ You still want excellent gaming potential Don't buy it if: ❌ You plan to play RTS games in 4K max settings Price check: Newegg | Walmart | Best Buy UK: £159.99 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X | $549 $303 at Amazon

Save $246 - This is a much larger saving, and that's because the Ryzen 9 processors tend to be a lot more expensive to begin with. We recently reviewed the Ryzen 9 9900X, and based on the minimal improvements we saw over the older versions (ie, this one), the Ryzen 7000 looks like much better value. Buy it if: ✅ You want a Ryzen 9 for fewer compromises

✅ You still want room to upgrade Don't buy it if: ❌ You can afford a newer X3D model Price check: Newegg | Walmart | Best Buy UK: £281 at Amazon

Intel CPU deals

Intel Core i5-12600KF | $189 $122 at Amazon

Save $67 - For those looking for a quick fix while building a DDR5 rig for the first time, this is a surprisingly good deal - don't let the age of this processor fool you. My colleague and fellow Hardware Editor Phil was using this chip to pair with the RTX 4090 when they reviewed it, and it was more than capable of keeping up at the time. The good news here is that you have room to upgrade. The version with integrated graphics is also on offer, but if you've got a graphics card already, there's no need to spend more on that version. Buy it if: ✅ You're on a tight budget

✅ You don't need integrated graphics Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking for something newer Price check: Newegg | Walmart UK: £117 at Amazon

Intel Core i7-14700K | $320 $272 at Amazon

Save $48 - In my eyes, this is the best pound-for-pound Intel CPU at the moment. By all accounts, it's better at gaming tasks than the newest Core Ultra 256 range, and it provides a decent, middle-of-the-road price compared to the performance boosts of the i9 options. It also improves upon the thermal performance of the Intel Core i7-13700K, which was an absolute must. Buy it if: ✅ You want great gaming performance without spending big on an i9

✅ You want something on the newer side Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have an LGA1700 motherboard socket Price check: Newegg | Walmart | Best Buy UK: £290 at Amazon

Intel Core Ultra 7 256K | $404 $259 at Amazon

Save $145 - I usually don't recommend the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, but having just overseen a review of the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K, I'm slightly more taken by it. When these chips launched, they required you to have a new motherboard and were worse at gaming and content creation tasks than the previous versions (which were going through a PR crisis). After updates through BIOS firmware and the like, they're now worth considering if you want a brand-new motherboard. They're also cheaper than some of the 14th gen options, which is unheard of. Buy it if: ✅ You've secured an LGA1800 motherboard

✅ You want something up-to-date Don't buy it if: ❌ You're upgrading on an LGA1700 motherboard Price check: Newegg | Walmart | Best Buy UK: £263.99 at Amazon

Haven't found what you're looking for?

Shopping around for more Prime Day gaming deals? Take a look at some Prime Day Meta Quest deals and Prime Day PS5 deals.