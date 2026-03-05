Here are the best DDR5 RAM deals I can find right now to help you survive the pricing apocalypse

Alright, I'm gonna level with you. It's bleak out there. A 32GB DDR5 RAM pack would have cost you ~$100 before, and now it's over $300. AI is hiking up the price of our memory, so I'm here to find you the very best deals I possibly can in case you really need to upgrade right now. Be warned, though, the best RAM for gaming is stupidly pricey right now, and I'd only recommend these deals if you really feel you have no other choice.

We have big AI companies to thank for inflated RAM costs and memory shortages in all sorts of technology. Sadly, these shortages are at a manufacturing level, so there isn't a brand out there that's not feeling the supply strains. Case in point, the absolute cheapest DDR5 deal I can find at the moment is this...