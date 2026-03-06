Pokemania has hit, but these Mario Day deals are starting to heat up as well

Next week marks another big one for Nintendo, with Mario Day taking place on Tuesday, March 10. After a Pokemon onslaught spurred by the 30th Anniversary and ultimately culminating in the explosive launch of Pokopia, you'd think Ninty would like a little break.

Nope, Mario Day promises more announcements, celebration, and deals, and I've been hunting down all the early offers to keep those thumbs busy this weekend. Some of the biggest Mario adventures of the last few years are already seeing some fantastic discounts, with retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Woot leading the way.

It's not just games included in this sale, though. If you're looking to stock up on some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories you'll also find some of my favorite kit in the bargain buckets this weekend. I've scoured the web to find the biggest early Mario Day deals and you'll find all my treasures just below.

The best early Mario Day deals

Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | $499 at Amazon

We're starting off with a big'un here, but it's worth shouting out that the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle is actually still available. Nintendo warned that this package deal would run out way back in October, but you're still saving on the price of the game when you buy both together.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Digital) | $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - Whether you're on the OG console or the new Switch 2, this is the best way to get Jamboree right now. You're saving nearly $20 on the download code itself, and with the upgrade coming in at just $20 you're still below the $79.99 price of the Switch 2 box. Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games