How to watch UFC 326 for free, and stream Holloway vs Oliveira from anywhere in the world

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira are headlining T-Mobile Arena this weekend, as UFC 326 pits two veteran champions against each other. Before the former Featherweight champ and former Lightweight title-holder go head to head, though, you need to know how to watch UFC 326. The good news? There is a way to watch the entire card for free.

Paramount Plus has live streaming rights to this weekend's match, and it's currently free for Walmart Plus members. Not only that, but you'll get access to that explosive main card battle as well as the full prelim roster, and there's certainly going to be some action before Holloway and Oliveira take to the octagon.

Raúl Rosas Jr. is looking to cement his position in proceedings in his matchup against Rob Font, with a heavy streak of victories giving the boxer something to ponder. Meanwhile, Ricky Turcios has been struggling to hold his own position, and needs a victory over Montes when the latter makes his overdue UFC debut tonight.

Once all that's over with it's time for Holloway to defend his BMF belt. This is promising to be a particularly intense matchup, with both sides putting plenty on the line to face off against one another.

I'm showing you how to watch UFC 326 for free and all around the world just below.

How to watch UFC 326 for free

If you're watching UFC 326 from the US and are already a Walmart Plus member, you'll get access to Paramount+ and the full fight card for free. That's because the retailer's membership automatically includes access to the streaming service for no additional charge. If you're yet to sign up, you can try Walmart Plus for 30 days at just $1 and still reap the same rewards.

If you're currently travelling, you'll be locked out of that Paramount+ stream though. NordVPN is a virtual private network that means you can log into your membership and access your content as if you were right back home. That means the full fight from anywhere in the world.