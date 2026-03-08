Jump to:

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix online from anywhere – and where to watch it for free

Vroom, shake the room: here's how to watch the 2026 Grand Prix, and which streamers are showing it for free

Formula 1's next season has officially kicked off, but we're still yet to see who will take the title in Sunday's opening Grand Prix. Melbourne is hosting the first race of the season, and with Oscar Piastri showing up in practice there's pressure on the home racer. I'm showing you how to watch the Australian Grand Prix from anywhere in the world right here.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix

US: Apple TV (free trial)
UK: Now (£14.99 daily / £27.99 per month)
AU: 10 Play (free), Foxtel and Kayo (free trials)
Watch from abroad: NordVPN (try risk-free)

In the rest of the world we're not quite so lucky, as Apple's channel is US-only. In the UK Sky Sports once again has the exclusive broadcast rights, but Channel 4 will be airing the highlights for free; if you want to watch live and don't have a Sky subscription you can watch via the Now app. That's £27.99 per month or £14.99 per day if you only want to watch the races and don't plan to keep subscribing afterwards.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix from anywhere

If you're travelling away from home over the Australian Grand Prix, you might be locked out of your regular viewing channel. That's because streamers often offer different content libraries for different regions, but there is a solution.

Using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to watch your favorite services as if you were sat at home. We recommend NordVPN first and foremost, it packs a ton of extra security and comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. With great speeds and an extra layer of security, it's also the best VPN for gaming right now.

How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in the US