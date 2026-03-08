Formula 1's next season has officially kicked off, but we're still yet to see who will take the title in Sunday's opening Grand Prix. Melbourne is hosting the first race of the season, and with Oscar Piastri showing up in practice there's pressure on the home racer. I'm showing you how to watch the Australian Grand Prix from anywhere in the world right here.

If you're a Formula 1 fan who lives in the US, you don't need an expensive subscription to watch the Australian Grand Prix: just take out a new Apple TV subscription and you can stream for free. That's because Apple offers F1 as part of its standard subscription, and you can get a 7-day free trial if you're a new customer or three months if you've just bought a new Apple device.

In the rest of the world we're not quite so lucky, as Apple's channel is US-only. In the UK Sky Sports once again has the exclusive broadcast rights, but Channel 4 will be airing the highlights for free; if you want to watch live and don't have a Sky subscription you can watch via the Now app. That's £27.99 per month or £14.99 per day if you only want to watch the races and don't plan to keep subscribing afterwards.

In Australia Network 10 has the free-to-air broadcast rights and it'll be streaming on 10 Play; you'll also be able to stream via Foxtel and Kayo.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix from anywhere

If you're travelling away from home over the Australian Grand Prix, you might be locked out of your regular viewing channel. That's because streamers often offer different content libraries for different regions, but there is a solution.

Using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to watch your favorite services as if you were sat at home. We recommend NordVPN first and foremost, it packs a ton of extra security and comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. With great speeds and an extra layer of security, it's also the best VPN for gaming right now.

Nord VPN | Save 74%, free Amazon gift card

Nord is having itself a little sale, with up to 74% off monthly subscription prices, dropping rates as low as $3.39 per month with a free $20 Amazon gift card for those who opt for its Plus tier ($3.89 per month).