Peacock TV costs explained: Peacock Premium prices and free version of NBC streaming service

Peacock TV costs are among the lowest available for any streaming service right now. In addition to its free tier, premium paid plans range from just $5 to $10 a month.

But what is the Peacock streaming service? Peacock TV is NBC's new media platform that launched nationwide in July 2020. Peacock offers the only means to legally stream the entirety of The Office — which left Netflix at the end of last year — and provides exclusive access to Premier League soccer matches in the United States.

What else does Peacock TV offer, and how does it stack against established streaming services like Hulu? Is it even worth paying for Peacock when it's already available for free? Check out our guide for answers to these questions plus a complete rundown of Peacock TV prices, features, free trials, and deals.

Peacock TV prices and plans

Peacock TV costs have three tiers: Peacock Free, Peacock Premium ($4.99/month), and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month). The latter two plans include a 7-day free trial. You can see all of these options at PeacockTV.com.

All Peacock TV plans feature at least 7,500 hours of content spanning movies, TV shows, current NBC programs, and 24/7 virtual channels. You'll also have access to daily news, kids' shows and movies, and Spanish-language entertainment from Telemundo.

Peacock Free is ad-supported and has the first two seasons of The Office to stream on-demand.

Peacock Premium also has ads but expands the service's base library to include every season of The Office on-demand plus access to live sports matches, original shows, and next-day availability of current NBC programs.

Peacock Premium Plus removes ads for most content - (a very small number of shows, movies, and events will still be subject to brief ads.) Select titles can be downloaded to watch offline with Premium Plus too.

Peacock deals and free trials

You can save on Peacock prices by opting for an annual plan instead of paying per month.

One year of Peacock Premium costs $49.99, a total saving of $10. Meanwhile, subscribe to a year of Peacock Premium Plus for $99.99 and save $20 overall.

Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus include a 7-day free trial. You can cancel your subscription or trial at any time and resume streaming Peacock's always-free content. Eligible Xfinity and Cox Cable subscribers can get Peacock Premium for free.

What Peacock Channels are available?

Peacock Channels are curated blocks of 24/7 streaming content that are accessible across all Peacock subscription tiers.

Choose from over 30 genre channels featuring news, sports, TV shows, and movies. Notable Peacock Channels include The Office Zen, Premier League TV, The Bob Ross Channel, SNL Vault, and NBC News Now.

(Image credit: NBC)

What Peacock TV shows are included?

Peacock Premium and Premium Plus feature access to Peacock Originals exclusive content. Peacock Originals include the Saved by the Bell revival, sci-fi drama Brave New World (which was recently cancelled), and the upcoming Law & Order: Hate Crimes.

Peacock Originals also encompass shows that were picked up for additional seasons after being aired elsewhere, like former NBC Must See TV comedy A.P. Bio.

Peruse the Peacock Premium TV library and you'll find full seasons of 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Unsolved Mysteries, Battlestar Galactica, and more.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

What Peacock movies are available?

Peacock Premium subscribers can enjoy all eight Harry Potter films and the Jurassic Park trilogy. Meanwhile, several hit movies are available to stream for free including Jumanji with Robin Williams, Zombieland, E.T., and Frost/Nixon.

However, fans of The Fast and the Furious franchise are still waiting for Peacock to host every film in the series to date. Currently, only Fast & Furious 6 is on Peacock. The remaining movies are scattered across HBO Max and other platforms. We've put together a guide for the latest HBO Max prices too.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Peacock Premier League soccer is available

Peacock costs include access to over 175 live Premier League soccer matches and on-demand replays for Premium subscribers. If that's not enough, the Premier League TV channel features around-the-clock news and NBC Sports Channel replays classic Premier League games.

Live sports & sports entertainment on Peacock TV

In January, Peacock reached an agreement with WWE for exclusive rights to WWE Network content including pay-per-views and in-ring shows. This goes into effect in March 2021.

Peacock was slated to live stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics prior to the pandemic. The fate of the postponed Olympic games currently remains unclear.

Other live sports on Peacock include rugby, Supercross, and figure skating. With NBC Sports Network going off-air at the end of 2021, Peacock could follow the lead of ESPN Plus and expand its roster of online-only live sports events.

Is Peacock on Roku and Fire Stick?

Peacock supports streaming on Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, and various gaming consoles and smart TVs.

Peacock lacks a native app for Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV, but there is a workaround that will allow you to sideload it with the Android TV version.

(Image credit: NBC)

Is Peacock TV worth it?

It's hard to argue the worth of a free platform, but Peacock TV's basic tier provides a decent variety of shows and movies from NBC Universal's vast portfolio of brands — largely thanks to its Peacock Channels.

However, it's difficult to justify spending $4.99 a month on Peacock Premium when Hulu exists. Hulu starts at $5.99 per month (with ads) but has more diverse content, wider device support (including Amazon Fire TV), and multiple user profiles — an amenity currently absent from Peacock TV. You can read more in our guide to the best Hulu prices and bundles.

Peacock Premium offers live sports and an extensive back-catalog of NBC's most-beloved programs, but Hulu has those, too. Shows like 30 Rock and Law & Order: SVU are available to stream on both Peacock TV and Hulu. Meanwhile, Hulu can be bundled with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus for just $12.99 a month — adding not only live sports but also more shows and movies to enjoy. Be sure to take a look at our latest Disney Plus bundles and ESPN Plus costs and prices roundups for the best offers.

There is potential for Peacock TV to become a well-rounded streaming service that's worth paying for though, provided it builds a solid library of quality original content, expands its catalog of exclusive shows and movies, broadens its live sports offerings, and rolls out key features.

But for now, you might just be fine using Peacock Free to supplement an already-robust streaming library, or you could pay for a month or two to binge all of The Office, then go back down to the free model. And if you're an eligible Xfinity or Cox Cable subscriber who can avail of Peacock Premium at no cost, there's no harm in taking advantage.

