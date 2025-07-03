Netflix cancels two new shows after just one season, including a murder mystery with the same Rotten Tomatoes score as Squid Game

Two new Netflix shows, medical drama Pulse and murder mystery comedy The Residence, have been canceled after just one season.

The Residence arrived on the streamer on March 20. Orange is the New Black's Uzo Aduba plays a detective investigating a murder at the White House during a state dinner for the Australian prime minister. The show has an 85% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, the same as Netflix hit Squid Game (and a higher audience score: 78% compared to Squid Game's 66%).

However, per Deadline, it's thought to be the most expensive recreation of the White House, so its high budget made renewal unlikely. There was also the issue of viewership and cultural impact: The Residence was released just a week after surprise hit Adolescence, which went on to dominate the charts and conversation to become Netflix's second biggest English-language show of all time, so it was a case of unfortunate timing.

Pulse, meanwhile, premiered on April 3 and follows the emergency and surgical residents of a trauma center in Miami in the aftermath of a sexual harassment complaint as a hurricane hits the city. The cast includes Reacher's Willa Fitzgerald and The Boys' Jessie T. Usher.

Reception to the latter was more mixed than the former, however, and Pulse earned a critics' score of 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. As for viewership, the series had just over 20 million views in its first four weeks. By comparison, Adolescence hit 24 million views in its first two weeks and Squid Game season 3 drew 60 million views in its first three days.

