Apple TV cancels Emmy-nominated '60s housewife comedy drama starring Kristen Wiig after 2 seasons

Palm Royale is Palm No More after just two seasons

Apple TV has cancelled Palm Royale after just two seasons.

According to Deadline, the Kristen Wiig-led comedy-drama will not return for a third season. Loosely based on the novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, the series stars Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, who is obsessed with being among the high society of Palm Beach, Florida in the 1960s and attempts to get into the town's most exclusive country club, the Palm Royale. It's sort of like Mad Men-meets-Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar.

