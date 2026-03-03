Apple TV cancels Emmy-nominated '60s housewife comedy drama starring Kristen Wiig after 2 seasons

Apple TV has cancelled Palm Royale after just two seasons.

According to Deadline, the Kristen Wiig-led comedy-drama will not return for a third season. Loosely based on the novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, the series stars Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, who is obsessed with being among the high society of Palm Beach, Florida in the 1960s and attempts to get into the town's most exclusive country club, the Palm Royale. It's sort of like Mad Men-meets-Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar.

Created by The Eyes of Tammy Faye screenwriter Abe Sylvia, the cast includes Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, and Kaia Gerber. Patti LuPone and John Stamos made cameo appearances.

The show hit Apple TV Plus in March 2024 and was swiftly greenlit for a second season, which premiered in November 2025. The first season received 11 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Wiig, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Burnett. It ended up taking home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music (though it also absolutely deserved to take one home for costuming). Wiig also received a nomination for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2026 Actor Awards for her work in season 2.

Palm Royale seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2026 and beyond.