Jamie Lee Curtis says The Bear is ending with season 5 but admits she may have "completely blown" an under-wraps announcement

Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that FX's hit chef show The Bear will end with its upcoming fifth season, but it looks like the star might have leaked that information a little early.

The actor shared the news on Instagram alongside a picture of herself and co-star Abby Elliott on the set of The Bear season 5. The caption reads, "FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with."

Fans immediately flooded the comments with questions asking if the show really is ending with season 5, as that is certainly a piece of information they, or any of us, have not heard before. FX has yet to address the matter.

Then, Access Hollywood caught up with the star, asking if she really meant to say that the show was ending. "But everybody’s confirmed the show is ending. I don’t understand why that’s such a [big deal]," said Curtis. "Unless I’m gonna get a call from all the people saying, ‘You just told [everyone],’ I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show. If it isn’t, then I’ve completely blown it."

The Bear first premiered in 2022 and follows Jeremy Allen White as a successful chef who returns home to run his family-owned restaurant. The story explores the chef's tense family dynamics and the trials that come along with operating a restaurant. The cast also includes Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Molly Gordon, with Curtis making guest appearances in recent seasons.

The Bear season 5 does not yet have a release date, but is expected to premiere this summer. For more, see our picks of the best shows on Disney Plus, and keep up with upcoming TV shows heading your way.