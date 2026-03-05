Jamie Lee Curtis says The Bear is ending with season 5 but admits she may have "completely blown" an under-wraps announcement

The Bear season 5 is expected to air this year

Jamie Lee Curtis in The Bear
(Image credit: FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that FX's hit chef show The Bear will end with its upcoming fifth season, but it looks like the star might have leaked that information a little early.

The actor shared the news on Instagram alongside a picture of herself and co-star Abby Elliott on the set of The Bear season 5. The caption reads, "FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with."

Then, Access Hollywood caught up with the star, asking if she really meant to say that the show was ending. "But everybody’s confirmed the show is ending. I don’t understand why that’s such a [big deal]," said Curtis. "Unless I’m gonna get a call from all the people saying, ‘You just told [everyone],’ I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show. If it isn’t, then I’ve completely blown it."

