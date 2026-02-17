Hulu has decided to end one of its most popular shows at its peak, and I think other studios could learn a thing or two from that

News
By published

Tell Me Lies has come to an end

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright in Tell Me Lies season 3
(Image credit: Disney+)

After three chaotic seasons, Hulu's hit college drama series Tell Me Lies has come to an end with its third season, just as the show was reaching great heights in popularity.

Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer broke the news on Instagram, writing, "After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale. This was always the ending that my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it." The final episode of Tell Me Lies, season 3 episode 8, landed on Hulu in the early hours of February 17, 2026.

TOPICS
Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.