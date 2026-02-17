Hulu has decided to end one of its most popular shows at its peak, and I think other studios could learn a thing or two from that

After three chaotic seasons, Hulu's hit college drama series Tell Me Lies has come to an end with its third season, just as the show was reaching great heights in popularity.

Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer broke the news on Instagram, writing, "After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale. This was always the ending that my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it." The final episode of Tell Me Lies, season 3 episode 8, landed on Hulu in the early hours of February 17, 2026.

The season ending so abruptly has come as a bit of a shock, as the show was just picking up overseas. However, Oppenheimer explained that although there was temptation in finding an "organic way to continue the story," due to overwhelming reception, the team "ultimately felt it had reached its natural conclusion." The showrunner added, "My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you."

Tell Me Lies follows college students Lucy and Stephen and their seriously unhealthy relationship, which permanently alters their lives and the lives of everyone around them. The show mostly takes place in 2008 at Baird University, but includes flashforwards to 2015, where we can see how the group's college years are still affecting them years later.

Season 1 premiered on Hulu on September 7, 2022, and was immediately met with positive reactions, earning the series a respectable 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes. But from then on, it has only been up. Deadline reported that Tell Me Lies season 3 generated 5 million views globally within its first week of streaming, marking a 150% rise in viewership from previous seasons. The same report found that Tell Me Lies' social accounts saw a 580% rise in engagement, too.

With those figures in mind, it's a wonder why the show is ending right at its peak when other platforms would be milking it for all it is worth. However, that is what is so refreshing about this situation. Instead of driving it into the ground, Hulu is mastering the art of knowing when to walk away, which other platforms can take note of.

The complete series of Tell Me Lies is available to watch on Hulu and Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Hulu to watch right now, and keep up with new TV shows coming soon.