Hulu has decided to end one of its most popular shows at its peak, and I think other studios could learn a thing or two from that
Tell Me Lies has come to an end
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
After three chaotic seasons, Hulu's hit college drama series Tell Me Lies has come to an end with its third season, just as the show was reaching great heights in popularity.
Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer broke the news on Instagram, writing, "After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale. This was always the ending that my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it." The final episode of Tell Me Lies, season 3 episode 8, landed on Hulu in the early hours of February 17, 2026.
The season ending so abruptly has come as a bit of a shock, as the show was just picking up overseas. However, Oppenheimer explained that although there was temptation in finding an "organic way to continue the story," due to overwhelming reception, the team "ultimately felt it had reached its natural conclusion." The showrunner added, "My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you."
Tell Me Lies follows college students Lucy and Stephen and their seriously unhealthy relationship, which permanently alters their lives and the lives of everyone around them. The show mostly takes place in 2008 at Baird University, but includes flashforwards to 2015, where we can see how the group's college years are still affecting them years later.
Season 1 premiered on Hulu on September 7, 2022, and was immediately met with positive reactions, earning the series a respectable 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes. But from then on, it has only been up. Deadline reported that Tell Me Lies season 3 generated 5 million views globally within its first week of streaming, marking a 150% rise in viewership from previous seasons. The same report found that Tell Me Lies' social accounts saw a 580% rise in engagement, too.
With those figures in mind, it's a wonder why the show is ending right at its peak when other platforms would be milking it for all it is worth. However, that is what is so refreshing about this situation. Instead of driving it into the ground, Hulu is mastering the art of knowing when to walk away, which other platforms can take note of.
The complete series of Tell Me Lies is available to watch on Hulu and Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Hulu to watch right now, and keep up with new TV shows coming soon.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.