Life is Strange TV show from Prime Video and Margot Robbie has found its Chloe and Max

News
By published

Maisy Stella and Tatum Grace Hopkins are set to star

Life is Strange
(Image credit: Dontnod)

Prime Video's upcoming Life is Strange TV series has cast its Chloe and Max.

Per Variety, My Old Ass star Maisy Stella will play Chloe with newcomer Tatum Grace Hopkins set to play Max.

Per the official logline, the show will follow Max, "a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever.”

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.