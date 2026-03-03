Life is Strange TV show from Prime Video and Margot Robbie has found its Chloe and Max

Prime Video's upcoming Life is Strange TV series has cast its Chloe and Max.

Per Variety, My Old Ass star Maisy Stella will play Chloe with newcomer Tatum Grace Hopkins set to play Max.

The series was first announced back in September 2025, with The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell on board as head writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Square Enix, Amazon MGM Studios, and Story Kitchen are all producing alongside Margot Robbie's LuckyChap production banner.

Per the official logline, the show will follow Max, "a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever.”

Life is Strange is a series of adventure games first released back in 2015. The first game was released as five separate episodes for several different consoles including the PS3, PS4, and Xbox One, and follows an 18-year-old named Max Caulfield (voiced by Hannah Telle) who has the ability to rewind time and ends up saving the life of a woman who turns out to be Chloe Price, her childhood best friend. The critically acclaimed game spawned five more installments with the latest, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, releasing in 2024. A sequel to Double Exposure, titled Reunion, is scheduled for release in March.

Maisy Stella, who is one half of the country music duo Lennon and Maisy, had a starring role on the hit TV drama Nashville from 2012-2018 and is perhaps best known for playing Aubrey Plaza's younger self in the coming-of-age comedy My Old Ass. She can be seen next starring alongside Anne Hathaway in Flowervale Street. Life is Strange marks the first ever on screen appearance for Hopkins, though her previous theatre credits include Broadway productions The Queen of Versailles and For the Girls.

Life is Strange does not yet have a release date. For more, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.