"Cultural touchstone" Life is Strange is getting a TV show on Prime Video from Margot Robbie's production company and a "thoughtfully assembled dream team"

Life is Strange is the latest video game to get the live-action treatment, this time in the form of a TV series for Prime Video.

According to Variety, The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell will serve as head writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Square Enix, Amazon MGM Studios, and Story Kitchen will produce alongside Margot Robbie's LuckyChap production banner. It's no surprise that the show would head to Prime Video, given the streamer's massive success with Fallout and their upcoming live-action Tomb Raider TV show.

"It's a huge honor to be adapting Life Is Strange for Amazon MGM Studios," Covell said in a statement. "I am a massive fan of the game, and I'm thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap. I can't wait to share Max and Chloe's story with fellow players and new audiences alike."

Life is Strange is a series of adventure games first released back in 2015. The first game was released as five separate episodes for several different consoles including the PS3, PS4, and Xbox One, and follows an 18-year-old named Max Caulfield who has the ability to rewind time. The critically acclaimed game spawned five more installments with the latest, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, releasing in 2024.

Per the official logline, the show will follow Max, "a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever.”

Life is Strange does not yet have a release date. For more, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.