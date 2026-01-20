Life is Strange: Reunion – Everything we know so far

Life is Strange: Reunion is the next outing in the beloved series from publisher Square Enix, and it's just a few weeks away. Developed by Deck Nine, the upcoming sequel to Life Is Strange: Double Exposure has been on fans' minds for just over a year since it was announced, and with the recent news that it'll also be closing Max Caulfield and Chloe Price's chapter in the series once and for all, its quickly established itself as one of the most anticipated new games for 2026.

Double Exposure landed in 2024 as one of the year's best adventure games and left us with plenty of questions about where the story would go next, so needless to say, we were happy to see Square Enix drop an announcement stream on January 20, 2026. Revealing a ton of details about the next chapter in the narrative sci-fi story, we saw a fancy new clip teasing gameplay, along with a fresh release date announcement and more. We now know a bunch about Life is Strange: Reunion and decided to make a handy guide so that you can keep up to date with all the latest news and information. So keep reading below to find everything that you need to know about Max and Chloe's big return.