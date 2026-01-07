Life is Strange: Reunion brings Max and Chloe back together in college and contains cosmetic microtransactions, according to ratings leak

Life is Strange: Reunion is apparently the next title in the beloved narrative series, and will see Max Caulfield and Chloe Price reuniting in a college setting with a fresh disaster looming in the background. That's according to a new leak from the European game ratings board, PEGI, which breaks down the unannounced title in surprising detail.

"Chloe Price was Max Caulfield’s partner in time… Losing her is Max’s greatest regret," begins the summary on the ratings site, which has been deleted but not before being preserved by series fans on social media today. "Now Chloe has come to Caledon University. Haunted by nightmares and impossible memories, Chloe needs Max’s help. But Max is already in crisis: in three days, a deadly inferno will destroy the campus."

Curiously, the rating only lists a PS5 version of the game, which is apparently scheduled for release on March 3… 2025. That date could be a placeholder, or it could be an indication that the whole thing is suspect – but it seems unlikely that such a detailed description of an as-yet-unannounced game would appear on PEGI site without reason. The summary, in fact, offers some more detailed accounts of the game's events in its specific content description, though those rundowns might be considered spoiler territory, so read at your own risk.

Maybe the most relevant bit for many players will be this: "This game offers players the opportunity to purchase in-game items in the form of new outfits and a digital deluxe upgrade." The notion of extra deluxe edition items is nothing new for Life is Strange, but that you'll separately be able to purchase new outfits suggests that Reunion might be expanding its microtransaction offerings.

Either way, we'll likely know more soon. A rating this detailed is unlikely to be provided for a game that isn't relatively close to being finished, so I think it's a pretty safe bet that Life is Strange: Reunion – assuming this isn't some elaborate hoax or oddity – is coming sooner than you'd expect.

Here are the best video game stories you can dive into.