Resident Evil Requiem is building two futures at once, and I have a couple of guesses as to what the next remake might be

Resident Evil Requiem was my salvation in more ways than one. Yes, I am still not over how good Leon S. Kennedy looks in tiny black gloves and a harness, but this game proved that he's more than a piece of eye candy. The dude is traumatized, rocking more baggage than Heathrow Airport's lost and found room, and the Resident Evil Requiem ending brings things to a dazzling crescendo, while hinting at a very different landscape whenever Resident Evil 10 rolls out.

Not without a little help from revisionist history books, though. And honestly? I'm not even mad about it. Capcom is clearly sowing multiple batches of seeds here – not only in terms of the future of the mainline series, but for the remakes alongside them

SPOILER WARNING for surprise characters in Resident Evil Requiem!

Old faces

(Image credit: Capcom)

On the Radar (Image credit: Capcom) On the Radar with Resident Evil Requiem – surviving 30 years of horror with this action-packed series celebration.

Ever since I finished my Resident Evil Requiem review a couple of weeks ago, I've been hooked on the game's last moments. I've pored over each pixel, absorbing the weirdness of Capcom in all its delicious delights. The more I think about it, the more excited I get.

Requiem seems to have cleared up a lot of questions in my mind. Being the most recent entry in the series, one that sits at the closest proximity on the Resident Evil timeline in terms of when events are taking place, I find myself trying to glean hints of the past from the world's current state.

With Zeno – aka, Albert Wesker 2.0 – somehow cloned after having died in Resident Evil 5, to the huge revelation that the big bad granddaddy of Umbrella Corp had a change of heart in his twilight years, I have the nagging sense that Capcom is doing two things by putting these facts before us.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Number one: they're reminding us of the game's oldest lore, something that might seem hazy for many of us after 30 years of Resident Evil. By doing that, Capcom illustrates point number two: these characters are malleable and might not be how you remember them.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In Wesker's case, this is a good thing. Despite how Resident Evil 4 Remake left on an Ada/Wesker cliffhanger, no Resident Evil fan I know of genuinely thinks Capcom would attempt a straight remake of Resident Evil 5 in the 2020s. To say the overall premise aged poorly would be a grave understatement – but maybe Capcom knows that and is actively working on changing things.

Rewriting history