Resident Evil Requiem has sold over 5 million copies in less than a week, but is still a few million off of slaying Monster Hunter Wilds as the fastest-selling Capcom game

Resident Evil Requiem wasn't quite able to beat the series' record for the best-reviewed game – although it's still pretty high up there, beating out Biohazard and Village – but it did pretty quickly beat another of the legendary Capcom series' milestones. Capcom announces via a press release that Resident Evil Requiem – which was released five days ago – has already sold over five million copies.

And while Capcom doesn't state it in the press release, this is seemingly the series' fastest-selling title, with Resident Evil 6 previously confirming 4.5 million shipped within a few days, Village and Resident Evil 2 remake hitting three million within four days, and 2023's Resident Evil 4 remake taking about two days to sell three million copies. However, despite how impressive of a launch Requiem had, it's still a few million short of Capcom's all-time record, as Monster Hunter Wilds sold eight million copies in three days last year. Even so, Resident Evil may win in the long run, as sales of Wilds somewhat stalled due to its performance issues.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the over five million players who braved the horrors of Resident Evil Requiem. Thank you for 30 years of support.

Capcom shares special artwork on the Resident Evil Twitter account to celebrate the milestone, showing Leon and Grace, saying: "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the over five million players who braved the horrors of Resident Evil Requiem. Thank you for 30 years of support."

Five million sales also places Resident Evil Requiem as the 19th best selling game in Capcom history as of right now, beating out the original Resident Evil 2 and placing just below the 2014 re-release of Resident Evil's GameCube remake.

