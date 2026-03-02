Resident Evil Requiem ties with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to score as the best-rated game of all time on Metacritic according to players

News
By published

And Leon Kennedy beats Cory in the House

Grace Ashford at her FBI desk in Resident Evil Requiem, covered with monitors and documents
(Image credit: Capcom)

The people have spoken: Resident Evil Requiem is now officially better than Cory in the House DS and neck-and-neck with last year's GOTY, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Review aggregate website Metacritic doesn't just compile critic reviews to stamp a score on every single video game you can think of. Anyone can log on to the site and leave their thoughts on whatever it is they're playing, contributing to Metacritic's chart ranking the best games of all time based on user scores, the one that just had Resident Evil Requiem leapfrog over almost every other game in existence.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.