Resident Evil Requiem ties with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to score as the best-rated game of all time on Metacritic according to players

The people have spoken: Resident Evil Requiem is now officially better than Cory in the House DS and neck-and-neck with last year's GOTY, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Review aggregate website Metacritic doesn't just compile critic reviews to stamp a score on every single video game you can think of. Anyone can log on to the site and leave their thoughts on whatever it is they're playing, contributing to Metacritic's chart ranking the best games of all time based on user scores, the one that just had Resident Evil Requiem leapfrog over almost every other game in existence.

The latest Resident Evil game now has a score of 9.5 on the website based on over 2,000 reviews left by players. Meanwhile, its average critic score hovers between 88 and 92, depending on which platform version you're looking at.

Those numbers were enough for Resident Evil Requiem to briefly take first place on the user score chart, snatching the crown from previous reigning champ Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 before the French RPG quickly reclaimed its spot atop the list with an equally-impressive user score of 9.5.

At one point slated to take the top spot, Cory in the House DS falls to third place, while the original Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill 2 round out the top five.

Resident Evil Requiem is somewhat of a high point for the series, no matter which way you look at it, though. The ninth mainline game debuted to higher Steam player numbers than any other entry to date, and our Resident Evil Requiem review called it "a soaring piece of survival horror theater that balances intense action with absolute terror across two heroes." Long live hot uncle Leon.

Trying to survive what's left of Raccoon City? Check out how to get Resident Evil Requiem infinite ammo and where to find antique coins in Resident Evil Requiem.