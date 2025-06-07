Resident Evil Requiem: Everything we know about Resident Evil 9

The reveal of Resident Evil Requiem at Summer Game Fest 2025 was a time to be alive. It looks like the ninth mainline Resident Evil game is going to feature Grace Ashcroft, FBI agent and daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak's Alyssa, as she embarks on a no doubt terrifying journey to confront her past.

It's been a long time coming. Resident Evil Village was released four years ago in 2021, and after a fairly flat announcement that Resident Evil 9 would be coming "soon" last year, fans of the best survival horror game franchise ever had all but lost hope – until we finally got a glimpse of Capcom's chilling next chapter. There are still so many questions to be answered about the upcoming horror game. How does Grace fit into the story so far? Where on the Resident Evil timeline does Requiem take place, given all the snapshots of a decimated Raccoon City shown in the trailer? Most importantly, is this really the end of the Winters family saga?

We'll have to wait and see, but if you're as hyped for Resident Evil 9 as I am, here's everything we know about Requiem so far - including its 2026 release date.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil Requiem release date has been set for February 27, 2026.

The news came as part of the official game reveal at Summer Game Fest 2025, where Capcom finally gave us a first look at Grace Ashcroft's journey. There's no sign of pre-orders yet either, but check back soon as we keep learning more about the mysterious new Resi game.

Resident Evil Requiem platforms

(Image credit: Capcom)

According to the official Capcom website, Resident Evil Requiem will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms in February 2026.

It's a bummer for anyone still rocking a past-gen console, but I can't lie - it's looking pretty special in the RE Engine, and all that juicy raytracing will likely make all the difference in a horror franchise like this.

Resident Evil Requiem trailer

The first Resident Evil Requiem trailer shown at Summer Game Fest introduces us to Grace Ashcroft, the assumed daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak File 1 and 2 protagonist Alyssa Ashcroft. She appears to be working as an FBI agent in the wake of a virus outbreak that is sweeping the continent - which should have every Resi fan's skin tingling - as she's urged to face her past.

A series of flashback stills play out as Grace struggles to compose herself, interspersed with shots of a decimated Raccoon City following the events of Resident Evil 2 and 3, before she suddenly finds herself strapped to a gurney and screaming for help. The story is still nebulous at best, judging from this trailer, but it's the perfect way to whet our appetites for "a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core" according to the official website.

Resident Evil Requiem story and setting

(Image credit: Capcom)

It looks like Resident Evil Requiem is bringing us back to the series roots: the Raccoon City disaster. Grace Ashford is our protagonist, the daughter (or other relation, presumedly) of Alyssa Ashford from the Resident Evil Outbreak games on PS1. It seems she will have to delve back into her own dark past to confront personal demons, though what the gameplay itself might look like is yet to be seen.

We don't know much about the story just yet, save that Grace certainly has a lot of trauma to unpack. Paired with Capcom's dedication to technological advancements, we're told to expect "a story with rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before."