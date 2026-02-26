How to find and open all BSAA containers in Resident Evil Requiem

There are four Resident Evil Requiem BSAA containers to open in Raccoon City once you find the key. You'll run into the first of these almost as soon as Leon is sent out onto the crumbling streets, but you'll need to progress further through the area and double back later to actually open it.

The BSAA container key is found on the body of a dead agent once you make your way through Cedarbrook Apartments, which is accessed using another key you'll pick up while hunting down the Resident Evil Requiem detonator parts. Finding all the crates and detonator pieces also overlaps with getting fuel in RE Requiem for the generator, so you'll need to get the first detonator part before trying to open any of the containers.

...okay, got your first detonator part? Good. Here's how to find open all the BSAA crates and reap their rewards!

All BSAA crate locations in Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

You can find four BSAA crates in RE Requiem in these locations:

Container 01: Outside the Cedarbrooks Apartments building (Already open) Container 02: Inside the BSAA Central Camp Container 03: Among the ruined vehicles when you turn right outside Cedarbrooks Apartments Container 04: Outside the Applegate Hotel (you'll need get back through the subway to reach it once you have the key)

A list of BSAA container locations and their contents is pinned to a box inside the open container outside Cedarbrooks Apartments, though that doesn't help you actually track them down. Luckily, a container icon will appear on your map once you've walked past one, which will help track them all down in Resident Evil Requiem!

To access each BSAA crate in Raccoon City however, you're going to have to first get through Cedarbrooks Apartments.

How to get into Cedarbrooks Apartments in Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

Before you even think about those BSAA crates, you need to pick up the Cedarbrooks Apartments back gate key. You'll find it while searching for detonator parts, but just in case you missed it, here's where to find it:

Turn on the generator at the BSAA Base Camp to crack open the sliding garage door and duck inside the Logistics Warehouse. Turn right and fight through the warehouse of zombies. They'll pop out of the ground, so be careful! Shoot the yellow straps holding some large storage containers up to the ceiling, creating an elevated path you can traverse after climbing up to higher ground (look for yellow ladders). Keep following the path, shooting down all three additional crates you need to make your exit. Kill the zombie that bursts out of a side office at the end of the path. Enter the side office and grab the Cedarbrooks Apartments key!

Next, once you pick up that first detonator part on the roof of the Logistics Warehouse, the elevator directly behind you will take you back down to Base Camp. Save and redeem some credits if you want to, then head to the locked gate just next to the elevator and use the key to open it.

Now you can start finding those BSAA crates in Raccoon City...

Resident Evil Requiem BSAA Container 01

(Image credit: Capcom)

As mentioned above, the first BSAA container you can actually access is already open, found just outside Cedarbrook Apartments once you find both garage fuses and open the underground carpark to access street level.