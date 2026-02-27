How to get the parking lot batteries in Resident Evil Requiem

Finding the two batteries in Resident Evil Requiem is vital to get out of the Underground Parking Garage. This part of the game will have you doing a bunch of interconnected tasks, from tracking down some RE9 fuel to your ultimate goal of piecing together all the detonator parts in Resident Evil Requiem. Getting the batteries and slotting them into the port by the garage door might sound simple, but if you want to know what you're up against, as well as where to actually go, I've written a step-by-step guide to finding both batteries in RE9 so you can progress through the story!

How to get both garage batteries in Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are two RE9 batteries to find in the underground carpark beneath Cedarbrooks Apartments in Raccoon City. Here's how to get them and in what order:

The Parking Garage battery is, as expected, in an office in the parking lot to the left of where you find the empty battery slots and the closed garage door. You'll need to fight through a room of infected first, then once you grab the battery, just climb up the ladder in the rooftop of the office to traverse the vent system back to the closed garage door. Place the battery in the box by the carpark exit door. One down - now for the Sewage Facility battery. Facing the battery port, head back up the stairs behind you and go through the door marked "sewage" on your left. Drop down into the facility and prepare for a tricky fight against a large, powerful Infected and a handful of Blisterheads and regular zombie enemy types. Once everything is good and dead, move the cement block as far back as it will go to form a path into the locked Sewage Facility office. Enter the office, grab the final battery, and unlock a shortcut back to the ladder up to the underground parking garage.

With both batteries retrieved, you can shove them into the battery port by the garage door and get outside, where you can now start opening those Resident Evil Requiem BSAA containers. Congratulations!

