How to get the Resident Evil Requiem East and West Wing keycards

You need two keycards to access the East and West wings of the care center in Resident Evil Requiem. They are pretty hard to miss if you keep an eye out while playing through Grace's story, but you won't know that until you actually find them. So to save you wondering where they'll turn up I've explained all below

While you hunt them down, be sure to keep an eye out for those pesky Resident Evil Requiem antique coins, which you'll be able to use in one of the keycard locations! Two birds, one bullet.

Resident Evil Requiem West Wing keycard location

(Image credit: Capcom)

The West wing keycard is in the joining room just behind the Guard's Office safe room, found in the hand of a dead man on the floor nearby Grace. He won't get up and attack you, so don't worry; this is still technically a safe room.

Resident Evil Requiem East Wing keycard location

(Image credit: Capcom)

The East wing keycard is found on another body, this time in the West Wing Parlor. You'll need to have opened the Resident Evil Requiem Unicorn Door to access it, so check that guide for more. Beware that the body you loot the East Wing keycard from can and will get up to attack you eventually, so you might want to take care of it after grabbing the card.

Now you've got both Resident Evil Requiem keycards, Rhodes Hill Chronic Care is your oyster! Well, at least any part of it not barred by Level 1, 2, or 3 security doors....



