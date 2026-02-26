All Resident Evil Requiem safe codes and combinations

Resident Evil Requiem safe codes will open five safes you can find, and these combinations unlock various rewards that will make life easier. There are five safes in total to find, split between the Rhodes Hill Care Center at the start and a later location. With one exception, most of the codes you need can be found in the same area as the safe it opens, but while you find the first two safes fairly quickly, you have to wait a few hours before you can find any codes. To save you the torment of wondering where, or when, you'll find the combinations you need, I've outlined all the locations for everything below.

Resident Evil Requiem safe codes, locations and contents

(Image credit: Capcom)

Finding the safe codes in Resident Evil Requiem can be a little frustrating as while you'll find two safes within the first hour of the game, the codes take longer to uncover. The first two combinations are actually locked behind a Level 1 Wristband that you won't get until you've solved the first Puzzle Box and found the second needed for the Moon Sun and Star door. After that you'll need to wait until you change from Grace to Leon to get the third, while the final two are fairly close to the safes they open. Below, however, are all the codes if you just want to open the safes as you find them.

Rhodes Hill safe codes

Bar and Lounge safe code = 10 left, 80 right, 30 left - The safe is behind the bar, and the safe code can be found on a desk in the first floor Office. Inside you'll find three Resident Evil Requiem antique coins.

The safe is behind the bar, and the safe code can be found on a desk in the first floor Office. Inside you'll find three Resident Evil Requiem antique coins. Examination Room safe code = 30 right, 10 left, 50 right - The safe code can be found in the blood stained locker room by the Lead Researcher's Office on the first floor. Inside are three antique coins.

- The safe code can be found in the blood stained locker room by the Lead Researcher's Office on the first floor. Inside are three antique coins. Basement Safe code = 60 right, 40 left, 80 right - This code can be found while playing as Leon in the attic, when you open your first Resident Evil Requiem warped door . The safe is in the Basement while playing as Grace, in a small tool room in the area with the forklift next to the Workshop. Inside you'll get a map for the collectible Resident Evil Requiem Mr Raccons in Rhodes Hill, and some handgun ammo.

Ark safe codes

Sterilisation chamber safe code = 10 right, 90 left, 20 right. The code can be found in an Umbrella storage crate in the corridor just before the Bioweapon Repository 05 warehouse that's full of lickers. Inside you'll find a med injector, some handgun bullets and a molotov cocktail.

The code can be found in an Umbrella storage crate in the corridor just before the Bioweapon Repository 05 warehouse that's full of lickers. Inside you'll find a med injector, some handgun bullets and a molotov cocktail. Monitor Control Room safe Code = 50 left, 60 right, 80 left. The code is found in the middle right container crate on the map, in Bioweapon Repository 05. In the safe you'll get a med injector, a bottle of acid and an empty bottle.

That's all the safes you can find in Requiem and, realistically, it's the Bar and Examination Room ones that really count, as without those you can't get the coins you need to buy all the available upgrades. After those two, the things you can get are useful but won't stop you doing anything if you don't have them.

