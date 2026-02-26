How to find organs for the body in Resident Evil Requiem

The body with the organs removed in RE9 is a macabre little fetch quest puzzle, which will have you looking for the missing squishy bits to put back inside. This organless body will take some time to fill though, as there a few things you need to do along the way, and you won't be able to complete it until you've ticked a few things off elsewhere.



Like most of what takes place in the Care Center, it all ties into getting the Resident Evil Requiem Moon Sun Star door open so you can escape. You won't be able to get what you need here until you pass a certain progression point overall, so this isn't a puzzle you can complete when you first find it.

What to do with the body without organs in Resident Evil Requiem

When you find the body without organs in Requiem it's obviously important, as Grace will point out there's 'something under the shackle'. However, finding out what that is is a lengthy process that will take some time. The steps below outline everything you need to do:

You wont be able to do anything with the body until you have the Level 1 Wristband from outside the Lead Researcher's Office on the second floor (1 on the map above). This will trigger a cutscene that releases a new monster, so escape that and then come back. Once the coast is clear from getting the wristband, head to 2 on the map above, where you'll find a bottle of corrosive liquid. Take that into the inner room of the Lead Researcher's Office, where you'll trigger another cutscene (but no monsters this time). When the scene is over, use the liquid to melt the lock off the puzzle box in the office. You can now open this by looking at the two pictures you can find that show half the box, and combining the code fragments shown to get the code (the picture of the full code is a red herring). Opening the puzzle box will get you a quartz, which you need to open the Moon Sun Star door. More importantly however, you'll get a note called Unlocking the Organ Transport Box. Keep that safe for now and move on. Now you have that Level 1 Wristband you can open the Level 1 security door near the kitchen to access the Custodian's Office and, beyond that, the Garage.

Inside the Custodian's Office you'll find a wrench on a desk in a green tray, grab that and save it for later. Head into the garage and find the truck at the back. Inside you'll find a locked Organ Transport Box. Grab it and use the Unlocking the Organ Transport Box note you got earlier to open it and find some Artificial Lungs. Now try to leave. I say try, because you'll be attacked when you do. So, without spoiling anything, deal with what happens and then leave. Once you've escaped the garage, head to the Resident Evil Requiem cold storage room at the bottom of the stairs on the way to the Charman's Office. This is the door where the crank broke as you tried to open it - the wrench you've just found will now let you use the door.

Using the Wrench from the Custodian's Office you can now open the Cold Storage room, where you'll find an Artificial Heart hanging up in a bag.

At this point you'll have an Artificial Heart and Lungs. Take them both back to the body and slot them in to complete this puzzle. That will, unfortunately, bring the body back to life, so kill it and you'll get the Level 2 Wristband which will now let you get past Level 2 doors.

