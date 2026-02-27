How to open the organ transport box in Resident Evil Requiem

If you've stumbled across the Resident Evil Requiem organ transport box without finding the instruction manual first, you might be wondering how on earth you get into the damn thing.

As you might imagine from its stated purpose, opening the organ transport box is part of finding the missing Resi Requiem organs for the body in the Examination Room. That guide features full steps to finding both the heart and lungs, but here I'll guide you through exactly how to open the transport box so you can skip some steps as you play through Resident Evil Requiem.

How to open the Resident Evil Requiem organ transport box

(Image credit: Capcom)

The solution to open the organ box in Resident Evil Requiem is pretty fiddly, but just follow this step-by-step guide to make it easy for yourself:

Turn the dial to 'Hand' Raise the slider to the middle Flip switches 2 and 5 down Turn the dial back to 'Auto'.

It may seem simple, but without the instructions in the manual inside one of the Resident Evil Requiem puzzle boxes (or this guide!) it would be near impossible to brute force the organ transport box.

If you want to see them for yourself, you’ll find them inside the cover of the Leatherbound Notebook, an essential item you will eventually obtain as Grace.

