How to open the organ transport box in Resident Evil Requiem
You can find the RE9 organ transport box solution with an instruction manual, or just use this guide as soon as you find it!
If you've stumbled across the Resident Evil Requiem organ transport box without finding the instruction manual first, you might be wondering how on earth you get into the damn thing.
As you might imagine from its stated purpose, opening the organ transport box is part of finding the missing Resi Requiem organs for the body in the Examination Room. That guide features full steps to finding both the heart and lungs, but here I'll guide you through exactly how to open the transport box so you can skip some steps as you play through Resident Evil Requiem.
How to open the Resident Evil Requiem organ transport box
The solution to open the organ box in Resident Evil Requiem is pretty fiddly, but just follow this step-by-step guide to make it easy for yourself:
- Turn the dial to 'Hand'
- Raise the slider to the middle
- Flip switches 2 and 5 down
- Turn the dial back to 'Auto'.
It may seem simple, but without the instructions in the manual inside one of the Resident Evil Requiem puzzle boxes (or this guide!) it would be near impossible to brute force the organ transport box.
If you want to see them for yourself, you’ll find them inside the cover of the Leatherbound Notebook, an essential item you will eventually obtain as Grace.
