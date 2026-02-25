Resident Evil Requiem is the most cinematic, bloody, surprisingly emotional moment for the franchise to-date. Its two protagonists complement one another for a balanced experience that feels more narrativized than ever before, with bombastic combat and strong set pieces amping up the nostalgia without feeling gimmicky. Requiem sees Capcom drawing from 30 years of terror to expand its lore, chart a path forward, and pay homage to a gilded survival horror legacy – one with plenty of life left in it.

Resident Evil Requiem has been 30 years in the making, and the ghost of each one echoes throughout. But for every moment of familiarity, there's a curious twist in the road – and I'm not just talking about Leon "hot uncle" Kennedy having aged like the finest bottle of Sanguis Virginis.

Combat and puzzle-wise, Capcom is on its A-game. This time, however, the story has me entranced. I know that sounds strange. Resident Evil is known for a lot of things, after all – scary monsters, gallant heroes and heroines, laying the blueprint down for the best survival horror games as we know them today – but it's not a game I play for the plot. Requiem spits at that notion. Or rather, it stabs it in the throat, guts it with a chainsaw, and spits on the viscera slithering out of its hollow corpse. I've been whipped between moments of pure terror, fist-pumping at some of the most ridiculous action I've ever seen, and become genuinely weepy as the characters' journeys entwine for moments of true, deep catharsis. A requiem, if you will.

Home to roost

(Image credit: Capcom)

Developer: In-house

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2

Release date: February 27, 2026

The harsh lights of an office block; the moldering interior of a derelict hotel; a hardened special agent glancing at a fancy Hamilton wristwatch in the driver's seat of his Porsche (OK, the brand sponsors don't get in the way, but they do make me chuckle). Resident Evil Requiem delights in setting the stage for a soaring piece of survival horror theater. Desperate for a cure to his mysterious illness, Leon soon crosses paths with Grace Ashcroft – daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak's Alyssa – seemingly by accident. Both eventually get embroiled in the hunt for the mysterious Elpis, as familiar infected foes raise their ugly heads above the parapet to bring the series full circle.

Only, Requiem isn't nostalgia bait. It's simply tying up the many loose ends Capcom left in the rearview mirror. This hinges off the franchise's biggest modern day challenge: balancing action and horror while maintaining continuity, effectively merging the newer first-person horror of Resident Evil 7 with the more action-heavy Resident Evil 4 remake and the rest of the classic revivals. Survival horror has changed a lot throughout the Resident Evil timeline, making it tough for Resident Evil to define a consistent identity. Like a 12.7mm bullet blasted straight from its namesake revolver, Requiem is the solution we've been waiting for.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Simultaneous storytelling feels not only exciting and well-balanced, but highlights the core mechanical differences between its co-stars – depending on your point of view. Third-person mode as Leon feels sharper than ever, every bullet to the eye socket and fancy finisher move proving him a true action hero, while first-person puts you knee-deep in the carnage as Grace. (You can play both characters from either perspective, but these defaults are recommended for good reason). Both heroes make this feel like the best of Resident Evil's nightmarish worlds, evolving on the series' classic A/B route zapping while feeling seamless and cinematic.

The limited field of view as Grace in first-person makes every dark corner fill me with dread, straining my ears for the telltale foot-fall of an overpowered enemy I know I can't face. It reminds me of how I had to have a friend of mine chat with me over Discord while playing Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – which makes sense, given that both games are directed by the sadistically brilliant Koshi Nakanishi.

The good news is that even if you can't hack it for long, there's tension and terror aplenty to be found in third-person too, as getting to see around said dark corners means there's time to calm yourself and think strategically – though Grace will risk tripping and stumbling while running in this view.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Even with her book smarts, Grace never feels powerful.

Grace Ashcroft might be an FBI agent, but she's more the desk jockey variety. Her breath comes in ragged, hitched gasps as she swaps between her limited weapons or fashions makeshift shivs out of metal scrap. Her occupation means that she's resourceful in ways that outstrip Leon’s own capabilities. Where he needs gunpowder to craft bullets, a background in forensics allows Grace to use infected blood samples to make ammo, med injectors, healthpool-boosting steroids, and throwable items like acid vials and molotov cocktails as the story progresses. All that is atop my favorite tool in her arsenal: zombie-bursting hemolytic injectors for taking beasties out in stealth mode.

Even with her book smarts, Grace never feels powerful. Meanwhile, Leon Kennedy has never been more of an aggressively cool, professional badass. I don't think I'll ever tire of seeing him punch Blisterheads in the kidney from behind, pull them to the ground, and cleave their pustulent heads in two with a trusty hatchet one after another while muttering a one liner under his breath.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Leon's brutality is fueled by a propulsive urgency as he works against the clock. I've mentioned how his combat skill makes Requiem's combat feel closer to Resident Evil 6 at times, and this evolves the action star even beyond his prowess in Resident Evil 4 remake. Leon's limb blasting, melee clobbering, blade-to-skull combos are back and as fluid as ever, paired with a greater sense of improvisational awareness – he can throw exploding gas tanks at groups of oncoming enemies, pick up and hurl dropped enemy weapons right back at them, or just go carving-ham on zombies with his hatchet, never more than a quick sharpen away from use. Requiem is the goriest, most violent instalment in franchise history and it's delightful.

The feeling of being an unflinching, jaded hero is bolstered by how Leon goes slightly militarial. He has supply crates dotted around Raccoon City from which to purchase new guns, respective upgrade parts, ammo, and armor using credits earned from kills. A tactical tracker on his wrist gamifies the art of zombie slaying, with each kill corresponding to a number of credits to be redeemed at supply chests.

It's like playing a built