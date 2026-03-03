Resident Evil Requiem inadvertently lets you become the evil resident and use an infected enemy's blindness to your advantage: "Its incredible"

You might not think the disintegrating world of Resident Evil Requiem is the best place to make friends, and, well, I guess you're right. But there's a way you can at least make a loose acquaintance, so long as you abandon a rare glass bottle from your inventory, along with your morals.

There are blind infected enemies shambling around the Chronic Care Center you spend a lot of time exploring as Grace, who's best-suited to stealth and only strategic attacks with her limited weapon arsenal. But, if you decide to be a sadistic freak, you can use those blind infected to your advantage and increase your combat power about one million-fold.

Did you know that you can take advantage of this Zombie that hates noises to attack other Zombies in Resident Evil 9?All you have to do is throw a glass bottle at another Zombie near his presenceThis adds a lot of variety on how you choose to play this game, its incredible. pic.twitter.com/4FoowVMTlsMarch 2, 2026

YouTuber NikTek demonstrates in a clip posted to Twitter, in which he approaches one of those face-bandaged enemies clutching his head, begging for quiet. But NikTek doesn't approach the infected to respect his wishes, buy him a cherry Coke – he does it to throw a glass bottle directly at a nearby infected maid trying to go about her daily chores, such as scrubbing blood off the floor with a bucket of more blood. She'll never get a chance to now. The shattering glass makes the blind enemy go atomic, and he vows, "III'll Kiiill!" before crushing the maid with the metal transfusion stand he drags everywhere.

I've accidentally tried this technique myself in my Resident Evil Requiem playthrough, but just by bumbling around a nearby enemy, which attracted a blind one, instead of using a glass bottle. These limited resources, as one reply to NikTek notes, might be better left "to create molotovs for the basement area," anyway.

But I didn't realize that blind infected can even kill the affectionately named Chunk, the oozing behemoth that stalks Grace around the Care Center and is so large, he can demolish an entire room by only trying to squeeze through the door.

"Throw it at Chunk, profit," commands one Twitter reply. Another confirms that was their strategy. And that's all fine, if you're OK with exploiting the blind infected. Maybe we were the evil residents all along…

Resident Evil Requiem gives you its best gun first, smartly making the urge to horde magnum bullets vital for the whole game.