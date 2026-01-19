Seeing Leon's finishers in Resident Evil Requiem has pushed me to replay the series' most misunderstood title

I've loaded into Resident Evil 6 and have no clue what I'm doing. The timestamp on my save file tells me that I left off about halfway through Leon's first campaign mission, shortly after I picked it up on sale in 2024. Two years later, I'm traversing a zombie-studded train tunnel while my female co-star Helena barks "roger" at me when I interact with stuff, and each zombie seems to… melt when it dies?

As one of the less popular games in the Resident Evil timeline, Capcom's 2012 action shooter is definitely an outlier. Neither a critical nor commercial darling, I admit that I've not played it much since I finished it the first time more than ten years ago. But something about Leon's fancy footwork in the latest Resident Evil Requiem gameplay reveal had me hankering for a reminder of his original combos. After re-experiencing them first-hand, I can confirm that Leon has actually been an action movie star this entire time – and maybe Resident Evil Requiem has more RE6 than I thought.

No more Mr Nice Cop

(Image credit: Capcom)