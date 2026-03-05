Resident Evil fans would "go ballistic" for a Code Veronica remake, says Leon Kennedy's actor, spitting 100% facts

News
By published

"I think if they did it in today's RE Engine with today's storytelling and grounded acting, I think that would be one hell of a game"

Resident Evil timeline - Resident Evil: Code Veronica
(Image credit: Capcom)

What Leon Kennedy wants, Leon Kennedy gets, is what I say after seeing what that weathered and unbelievably handsome soldier goes through in Resident Evil Requiem. And, Capcom, what Leon wants is a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. You know what to do.

In conversation with PC Gamer, Leon Kennedy actor Nick Apostolides made the case not for Resident Evil 5 to be remade, or Resident Evil 6, but the series' brilliantly punishing 2000 Dreamcast middle child, Code Veronica.

On the Radar with Resident Evil Requiem – surviving 30 years of horror with this action-packed series celebration

TOPICS
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.