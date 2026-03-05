Resident Evil fans would "go ballistic" for a Code Veronica remake, says Leon Kennedy's actor, spitting 100% facts

What Leon Kennedy wants, Leon Kennedy gets, is what I say after seeing what that weathered and unbelievably handsome soldier goes through in Resident Evil Requiem. And, Capcom, what Leon wants is a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. You know what to do.

In conversation with PC Gamer, Leon Kennedy actor Nick Apostolides made the case not for Resident Evil 5 to be remade, or Resident Evil 6, but the series' brilliantly punishing 2000 Dreamcast middle child, Code Veronica.

"I would like to see a Code Veronica get remade because that, to me, was a very challenging game," says Apostolides. "But the story of it was just so wild and weird, and I think if they did it in today's RE Engine with today's storytelling and grounded acting, I think that would be one hell of a game."

As a Resident Evil diehard from the very beginning, I think this is an excellent idea. Code Veronica has one of the best stories in the entire series, but it's muddled by questionable game design and some legitimately infuriating enemies (those moths can go straight to hell), so a lot of people haven't ever experienced it. If Capcom is as attentive to its audience as it seems to be these days, I trust that it'll know what to cut back and smooth out for approachability.

"To see that game in the RE Engine, oh wow. If they announce that, I think fans are going to go ballistic," adds Apostolides.

Thankfully, Apostolides isn't making this request out of the blue. Remakes of Code Veronica as well as Resident Evil Zero have been heavily rumored for months. Personally, I'm still holding out hope for a full-on 3D remake of the first Resident Evil, which coincidentally has also been rumored to a lesser degree.

