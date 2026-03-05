"I don't even want to be here": Resident Evil Requiem's Leon actor was so unnerved performing next to the main villain he would "start giggling"

"Tony is the one of two actors I've ever worked with that made me physically and mentally uncomfortable in the scenes"

A hooded Dr. Gideon carries Grace on his shoulder in Resident Evil Requiem.
(Image credit: Capcom)

Despite this being his fourth outing as the character, Leon S. Kennedy actor Nick Apostolides says Antony Byrne's performance as Victor Gideon in Resident Evil Requiem is one of the most uncomfortable experiences he's had acting.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Apostolides says, "Tony is the one of two actors I've ever worked with that made me physically and mentally uncomfortable in the scenes," but not in a sinister, bad coworker kind of way, as he adds, "that is a testament to his acting, because he's such a sweet guy, lovely guy."

