"I don't even want to be here": Resident Evil Requiem's Leon actor was so unnerved performing next to the main villain he would "start giggling"

Despite this being his fourth outing as the character, Leon S. Kennedy actor Nick Apostolides says Antony Byrne's performance as Victor Gideon in Resident Evil Requiem is one of the most uncomfortable experiences he's had acting.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Apostolides says, "Tony is the one of two actors I've ever worked with that made me physically and mentally uncomfortable in the scenes," but not in a sinister, bad coworker kind of way, as he adds, "that is a testament to his acting, because he's such a sweet guy, lovely guy."

Apostolides adds, "He was playing around with the physicality of the character, like, 'how can we make this guy off-putting' and watching him work with the [performance] director, Kate Saxon, was a treat for me as a performer, to watch them work and find this character." He notes that Byrne "peppered in a lot of like reptilian movements, these subtle little things with like little twitches and tongue movements and the way that he spoke."

However, once Byrne found that character, things were a bit worse for the Leon actor. "I was doing scenes with him, and when we cut, I would start giggling," Apostolides explains, adding: "The feeling of, like, 'get me out of here. I don't even want to be here' while I was standing next to this sweet guy. And I'm like, Tony, you are so talented, man."

You don't even need to take his word for it either, as upon completing Resident Evil Requiem, you can access a behind-the-scenes video showing some of the motion capture work performed by the actors, including Byrne's unique mannerisms that definitely live up to Apostolides' description.

While you're here, be sure to check out our Resident Evil Requiem review, as well as our guide to the Resident Evil Requiem safe codes.