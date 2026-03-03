Even Nintendo is thirst-posting about Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy on main: "A strong sense of justice, ruggedly handsome, AND absolutely jacked"

"A strong sense of justice, ruggedly handsome, AND absolutely jacked." That's not a quote from a Bluesky user with an anime profile picture. That's an official tweet from Nintendo of America, promoting Resident Evil Requiem on Switch 2. I'm kind of in shock.

Don't get me wrong, Nintendo is spitting straight facts. They could've added something about his perfectly chiseled jaw and cleft chin, but there were no lies stated. I'm just surprised Nintendo, the same company famous for banning or censoring NSFW content on its platforms, is so willing to straight-up thirst-post on main. There's even the "flushed face" emoji to really drive the point home. Leon's hot as hell, is literally what Nintendo, that Nintendo, is saying here.

😳 A strong sense of justice, ruggedly handsome, AND absolutely jacked. Leon S. Kennedy returns to investigate the scene in #ResidentEvilRequiem, available now on #NintendoSwitch2. pic.twitter.com/h0LCO86yPFFebruary 28, 2026

Unfortunately, I have some bad news for Nintendo and everyone else down bad for Leon: the dude's married. No one knows to who, but fans recently spotted what appears to be a wedding ring on his ring finger. We all know Leon's a fiercely loyal man, so I'll speak for his unidentified spouse and say back off, Nintendo of America social media person.

Nick Apostolides, the actor who's been playing Leon Kennedy since Resident Evil 2 Remake, recently reacted to the surge of horniness that's been going on since Capcom revealed his character model for Requiem, calling the thirst trap memes "funny as hell" and adding, "that's what you get when you portray a highly, highly sexualized and good-looking character."

