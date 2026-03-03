Even Nintendo is thirst-posting about Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy on main: "A strong sense of justice, ruggedly handsome, AND absolutely jacked"
Sorry Nintendo, he's married
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
"A strong sense of justice, ruggedly handsome, AND absolutely jacked." That's not a quote from a Bluesky user with an anime profile picture. That's an official tweet from Nintendo of America, promoting Resident Evil Requiem on Switch 2. I'm kind of in shock.
Don't get me wrong, Nintendo is spitting straight facts. They could've added something about his perfectly chiseled jaw and cleft chin, but there were no lies stated. I'm just surprised Nintendo, the same company famous for banning or censoring NSFW content on its platforms, is so willing to straight-up thirst-post on main. There's even the "flushed face" emoji to really drive the point home. Leon's hot as hell, is literally what Nintendo, that Nintendo, is saying here.
😳 A strong sense of justice, ruggedly handsome, AND absolutely jacked. Leon S. Kennedy returns to investigate the scene in #ResidentEvilRequiem, available now on #NintendoSwitch2. pic.twitter.com/h0LCO86yPFFebruary 28, 2026
Unfortunately, I have some bad news for Nintendo and everyone else down bad for Leon: the dude's married. No one knows to who, but fans recently spotted what appears to be a wedding ring on his ring finger. We all know Leon's a fiercely loyal man, so I'll speak for his unidentified spouse and say back off, Nintendo of America social media person.
Nick Apostolides, the actor who's been playing Leon Kennedy since Resident Evil 2 Remake, recently reacted to the surge of horniness that's been going on since Capcom revealed his character model for Requiem, calling the thirst trap memes "funny as hell" and adding, "that's what you get when you portray a highly, highly sexualized and good-looking character."
After 25 hours, Resident Evil Requiem keeps me coming back for one more replay thanks to these 8 fantastic features
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.