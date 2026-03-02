Resident Evil Requiem's Leon actor has seen the thirst trap memes and thinks they're "funny as hell," but also completely gets it: "He's a handsome, charming guy"

They're hard to avoid, to be fair

Leon frowns in the care center in Resident Evil Requiem
When you have a protagonist as charming, athletic, and smug in the face of danger as Leon Kennedy, you shouldn't be surprised that fans gravitate towards them in a particular way. The voice actor behind the hero in Resident Evil Requiem is all too aware of the effect the former RPD officer has on fans, and to be frank, he loves it.

"I mean, that's what you get when you portray a highly, highly sexualized and good-looking character. I could have got a role as an ogre or something, but he's a handsome, charming guy," Nick Apostolides, Leon's performer on Requiem, told TheGamer.

Leon's one of the internet's boyfriends, and when it comes to Resident Evil, he's a forerunner in any popularity contest. That's no disrespect to Jill Valentine or Chris and Claire Redfield or Ada Wong, but it's hard to compete with boyish good looks, a well-kept fringe, and propensity for sarcastic quips when faced with any kind of Umbrella Corp-related mutant.

Since leading one half of Resident Evil 2, Leon's gone from being a rookie police officer with the worst luck imaginable, to consistently putting the boot into whatever zombies the T-virus is producing these days with pizazz. As in 2 and 6, Kennedy shares the spotlight for Requiem, this time helping out FBI agent Grace Ashcroft, the two having contrasting storylines that you complete separately.

Anywhere you find people discussing their thirst for video game protagonists, his name is sure to pop up. Apostolides admits that he's "seen some that make me laugh out loud," which tells us two things: he's finding them, and he's lapping them up. If you happen to be the kind of deviant who posts such things, just keep those points in mind.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

