How to find the secret character in Resident Evil Requiem (obvious spoiler warning)

If you want to find the secret character in Resident Evil Requiem, I can tell you where to go, and when, to get a special cameo that you are almost certainly not expecting. You might already know who it is but I'm going to assume you don't and, for the time being, keep this as spoiler free as possible. I'm just going to explain the locations you need to look at, and at what point in the story. Maybe when it's more public knowledge I'll full name them, but for now follow the instructions below to find out who it is...

Secret character location in Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

The secret character in Resident Evil Requiem will appear in three different places in the RCP building. However, you need to clear this area and move on slightly before coming back to find this hidden Easter egg.



The exact time you need to look out for is when you leave the police station and have a boss fight. When that boss is defeated return to RCP instead of following the objective, and start looking out of these three windows:

(Image credit: Capcom)

The character will appear in these windows at random, but quite often. So all you have to do to catch them is run between them for a while. There's a distinctive noise you won't be able to miss if they happen to appear when you're not looking, so listen out for that as well.



You can shoot them to get a reaction, but I've been told by Capcom that this is just for fun, so it doesn't seem to be tied into any of the other Easter eggs or puzzles.



And that's it, clear the police station, have the boss fight outside, and then go back to see a fan favorite character in RE9 that's been around since the original Resident Evil 2.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.