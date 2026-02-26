How to open the case in the STARS office in Resident Evil Requiem

The STARS case code in Resident Evil Requiem is an odd little puzzle in the police station, and that's assuming it works, as on my playthrough a critical part didn't spawn so I couldn't complete it. If that happens you have two options - reload a save and revisit the area with your fingers crossed, or just use the combination below. You don't actually need to solve the puzzle to open the case, just have the code. I'll cover all the steps either way, so you know what's meant to happen even if it doesn't.

How to get the Resident Evil Requiem STARS office case code

You'll find the locked case in the locker room at the back of the old STARS office in the RCP building. It's got a three letter combination lock, but you'll find no obvious clues to indicate what the code might be in RE Requiem.



The STARS case code is RRR.



Opening the case will unlock a Power Shades charm for the Requiem. That will give you unlimited bullet penetration and increase the firepower of the last round, which is a pretty useful thing to have. In terms of how you get it, these are the steps to follow:

Check the note on the desk nearest the locker room with the case in to find a note from Barry, which mentions a library book and that the captain had it last. Go into the small corner office with the STARS photo and check the drawer in the ornate desk. You'll find a library card saying Wesker had the book last and it was checked back into the library. Go to the library, head up the stairs and over the bridge. You should see a book you can interact with immediately on your right. Open the book and you'll find that picture of Rebecca Chambers. Again.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Flip the photo though and you'll find a note that says Rising Rookie Rebecca, which gives us the code RRR. Open the case and you'll get the Requiem Power Shades charm.

(Image credit: Capcom)

If this quest is bugged for you, then you'll find the desk in the office will be empty when you open it. That happened to me, but a few days later when I reloaded a save the library card magically appeared in the already opened drawer when I went back to check.

