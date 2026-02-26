How to open the unicorn door in Resident Evil Requiem

The unicorn door in Resident Evil Requiem holds some pretty unmissable secrets, and you'll need a special "key" to open it. What lies behind the fancy wooden carving is the Parlor, where you'll be able to use Resident Evil Requiem antique coins to redeem power-ups like steroids, elusive Resident evil Requiem hip pouches to expand your inventory, and more.

You can pick up the red jewel needed to open Requiem's unicorn door pretty easily and quickly in the Chairman's Office, just a few paces from the first Resident Evil Requiem puzzle box. I've listed the steps just below to help you with this early-game mini puzzle, so you'll be hanging out in the Parlor in no time!

Unicorn gem location in Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll come across the unicorn door while exploring the West wing, likely just after using your first Resident Evil Requiem keycard for the first time. Take note of the strange shaped indent in the middle of the door. It's clear you'll need something a little more imaginative than a key or piece of plastic to get inside.

Here's what to do to open the door:

Keep heading through the West wing and go one floor up the stairs. Yes, that means stealthing through the kitchen, dining room, and past any lurking enemies in the corridors, until you can finally head upstairs. Sneak through the bar and lounge without disturbing any of the zombies or the warbling Singer, who will shriek and alert them all if she sees you, and head to the Chairman's Office just opposite the nearby gallery. As you enter the Chairman's Office, look for a small unicorn trinket box on your left-hand side. Open it to reveal a red jewel. Leave the Chairman's Office and turn right, carrying on down the hallway without retracing your steps. Kill the zombie waiting for you around the nearby corner (or swerve its attack) and open the newly-unlocked door to the upstairs landing. Head back down the stairs to re-enter the West wing through the keycard door. Be careful: the Cook will be patrolling the corridors in a clockwise loop, starting from the kitchen and around past the unicorn door, so either stealthily stick him with a hemolytic injector or be sure he doesn't see you! Place the red jewel in the unicorn door and open it. Welcome to the Parlor!

(Image credit: Capcom)

So there you have it: you've finally opened the unicorn door in Resident Evil Requiem and can take your pick from its many goodies and upgrades on offer. Just watch out for the corpse on the floor. He gets a little bit bitey, and remember that this is not a safe room; the Cook can and will chase you in here if he hears you scurrying around!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.