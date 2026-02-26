How to open the Resident Evil Requiem puzzle boxes

Solving all three Resident Evil Requiem puzzle boxes will get you a quartz ornament for each one, and you can't escape Rhodes Hill Chronic Care until you have them all. Each box contains either a Sun, Moon, or Star quartz to place in the Resident Evil Requiem moon sun star door in the main hall, and each requires you to spin four rotating symbols to a specific code to unlock their contents. You guessed it: the symbols show a star, sun, and moon.



You'll need both Resident Evil Requiem keycards to access the two hospital wings first and, while the first quartz is easy to get, the other two require a few more steps. Here's the solution to all the puzzle boxes in Requiem if you're having trouble!

All Resident Evil Requiem puzzle box codes

Here are all the puzzle box codes in Resident Evil Requiem:

Chairman puzzle box code: Moon, Sun, Star, Moon

Lead Researcher puzzle box code: Star, Sun, Moon, Sun

Security Manager puzzle box code: Star, Star, Moon, Sun

With the exception of the first box you find, you won't be able to just put each code in straight away. So let's take a look in more detail at each one in turn.

Resident Evil Requiem Chairman's Office puzzle box solution

(Image credit: Capcom)

Opening puzzle box in the Chairman's Office in the West Wing will get you the Moon quartz.

To find the solution you can take the pencil from the desk at the back of the office and rub it on the notepad near the door to reveal the code Moon, Sun, Star, Moon. Or you can just put the code into the puzzle box immediately to save some time. Watch out for the zombies!

Resident Evil Requiem Lead Researcher's Office puzzle box solution

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Sun quartz is in the Lead Researcher's Office puzzle box in the East Wing. But you'll need to melt the padlock sealing it to access the symbols. Here's how to do that:

Head around the corner from the Researcher's Office to where you'll get a Level 1 Wristband you'll need for later. This will also cause a Chunk enemy to immediately barrel down the hallway and force you down the stairs. Lose the big guy and double back to where you found the wristband so you can now get to the Conference Room. Check out the bloody locker room on the way for one of the Resident Evil Requiem safe codes. The Conference Room is crawling with zombies, and led by a screaming Singer-type infected, so be ready for a tough fight. Once everything is dead you'll find the bottle of corrosive liquid at the back and a Resident Evil Requiem antique coin if you kill the singer.

Once you have the liquid, take it to the Lead Researcher's puzzle box. This will trigger a cutscene and once that's done you can melt the lock to enter the code Star, Sun, Moon, Sun. That can be deduced by finding the two pictures in the office that show half a code each, and combining those halves.



Opening the box will get you the Sun quartz and, importantly, a notebook that contains the solution to open the organ transport box for the body without organs puzzle in Resident Evil Requiem.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Resident Evil Requiem Security Manager's Office puzzle box solution

(Image credit: Capcom)

The final Star quartz you need can be found in the Security Manager's Office behind a Level 2 security door in the East Wing. Interact with the notebook on the Security Manager's desk and unfold the upper-right corner to reveal the puzzle box solution: Star Star Moon Sun.

There's a catch to this RE9 puzzle box solution: you can't use the code because the symbols are too worn, leaving only Braille. Grace can't read that but, fortunately, there's a Level 3 wristband on the desk that will let you free Emily from her Level 3 cell, who can read braille. What happens next.... well, let's just say you won't get to use the Star quartz just yet.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.