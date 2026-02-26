Resident Evil Requiem Analyzer puzzle solutions

There are three Resident Evil Requiem blood analyzer puzzles that each unlock new crafting recipes for Grace. These recipes will become essential to your survival, so completing these puzzles in an analyzer is a must.



The answer to solving these puzzles lies in the fact that you must turn every grey sphere on each molecule into a red sphere. Clicking on any of the atoms transforms that and any connected atoms into their alternative form - ie. a red sphere into a grey cube and vice versa. As each analyzer puzzle increases in difficulty, you might want my help.

How to solve the purple sample analyzer

(Image credit: Capcom)

The purple, or Denatured, blood sample is the simplest of them all, and can be solved in just one move. Simply click the second grey cube in from the left to turn all three grey cubes into red spheres (number 1 above).



How to solve the green sample analyzer puzzle

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Converged, or green, blood sample requires at least two moves to complete, but is still relatively simple. To solve it, you want to click on the two central atoms, as marked in the image above, but you can do so in any order.



How to solve the white sample analyzer puzzle

(Image credit: Capcom)

Now things get a little more complicated. The white 'Reversible' sample can be analyzed in no fewer than four steps, and is quite easy to get wrong. As such, we've highlighted the atoms to click, and the order in which to select them, in the image above.

From the starter position, you should click the left-most atom, the bottom-right atom, the middle atom, then the bottom-middle atom. If at any point you click on the wrong atom in any of these puzzles, you can hit reset to start afresh.

How to solve the severed hand analyzer puzzle

(Image credit: Capcom)

Later in the game, as you get closer to opening the Resident Evil Requiem soon sun star door, you'll find yourself in possession of a Severed Hand. There doesn't appear to be much use for this, but if you interact with an analyzer with it in your inventory, you'll be able to process it.

This puzzle might look hard, but the solution is actually very simple: just trigger both the ends in any order, and then the middle.

We still don't fully know how to use the resultant screen just yet, but it seems to have something to do with the Final Challenge quest.

Resident Evil Requiem analyzer locations

There are two analyzers in Resident Evil Requiem, one in the Blood Lab in the East Wing, and another in the West Wing’s Office. Once you've found both the Resident Evil East and West Wing keycards, and the level 1 security lock wristband, you'll be able to access both.

The Blood Lab is also just past the Examination Room, but you don't need to wait until you find the missing organs in Resi Requiem to access it.

