How to get all Resident Evil Requiem detonator parts

Grabbing all three Resident Evil Requiem detonator parts is important to progress to the next chapter of Leon's story. They're in three locations dotted across the ruins of East Raccoon City, and some are easier to find than others.

This part of the game does have some overlap with two others. You'll need the second BSAA container to repair one of the detonator parts, for example, as well as finding some fuel to power some generators and get behind sneaky electrical doors. More on that later, but for now, here's how to track down the detonator distributor, relay, and signal receiver in Resident Evil Requiem.

All Resident Evil Requiem detonator part locations

The RE9 detonator is split into three parts you'll need to find in different locations:

Distributor: Rooftop of Logistics Warehouse Signal receiver: Rooftop of Cedarbrooks Apartments (accessed using a hand crank) Relay: Grimstone Building Rooftop

How to get the distributor in Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

Power on the generator outside the BSAA Central Camp, open the sliding garage door to the Logistics Warehouse, and head inside. Fight your way to the rooftop of the warehouse, keeping an eye out for zombies digging themselves out of the ground! When you get to the roof, look for the blinking red light. Inside a nearby box, you'll find your first Resident Evil Requiem detonator part: the distributor.

Leon will then use his binoculars to scout out the other two parts: one is nearby atop the Cedarbrooks Apartments, while the other is amid the rubble of an office building.

Let's get the one at Cedarbrook first: the signal relay.

How to get the signal receiver in Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

Exit the underground parking garage beneath Cedarbrooks Apartments to street level, turn left, and head inside the open door to the building's main lobby (right next to all those dead soldiers and the first BSAA container). Exit to the balcony after that first flight of stairs. You want to use a hand crank lever to enter the locked gate at the other end of the balcony. Now, get the crank. You'll have to head back into the apartment block using the door on your right, just next to the locked gate. Jump down into the stairwell lobby and fight all the zombified soldiers, keeping an eye out for a hand crank nearby. Slot it on the locked door to open it, leading you back to the bottom of the stairs you just climbed. Head back up those stairs and head back to the balcony (pop a shotgun shell or five into the zombie who will burst out to surprise you) and use the hand crank on the metal gate. Head inside and up the ladder to the roof, and prepare for one annoying firefight: zombies will throw military-grade mortar shells your way, and you'll have to swerve the many armored foes trying to swarm you in the meantime. Grab a mortar launcher as soon as you can reach one (they're huge and dotted across the rooftop) and try to take out as many baddies as you can with it. Continue towards that red blinking light and grab the broken signal receiver out of the yellow box.

If you already have the repair kit in your inventory (it's inside Resident Evil Requiem BSAA container number two), go ahead and repair the signal receiver to combine it with the distributor.

How to get the detonator relay in Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll need the Resident Evil Requiem fuel can to access the third and final detonator part, so once you've picked that up, here's how to get this explosive show on the road:

Head back into the Logistics Warehouse and move through it exactly like you to get the distributor (though it'll now be totally clear of danger) When you reach the generator on the rooftop, add some fuel to it and open the metal gate. Abseil down on the zipline to Willis Tower. Run around the area until you find some stairs, and go up them. When you reach the top of the stairs, you'll be on the rubble of the rooftop. Go left and run through one of the broken elevators to continue across the building. Walk up the angled piece of debris and shoot the yellow taped wooden planks at the top to vault over the edge. Walk carefully over the concrete beam, grab the handgun bullets, and shoot two more planks to your right. This will clear a space for you to jump across. Do the same when you look up to see two more wooden planks to shoot. Hop down onto the debris, shoot another plank, and prise open the elevator door to drop down the shaft. Make your way up the steep slope (mind the falling elevators!) and make a right. Slide down another slope and get ready to shoot some glass out from beneath zombies to make your way across to the Grimstone Building Rooftop. (Hint: Shoot another pane of glass to make a piece of debris fall down, creating a ramp to the upper level). Climb the ramp, run straight ahead and jump down onto Grimstone Building. Unlatch the gate, open the yellow box, and hey presto: it's the detonator relay!

Now you have all three pieces of the RE9 detonator, you can combine the relay to the receiver and distributor. You officially hold the keys (well, bomb) to Raccoon City Center. Congratulations! Now, uh.... good luck getting back to Central Camp.

