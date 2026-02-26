All Mr Raccoon locations in Resident Evil Requiem

There are 25 Mr Raccoons to find in Resident Evil Requiem, and while most are easy to find, thanks to the rattling sound they make, there are some real stinkers hidden away.

Some are in sections you can't play freely, so if you miss them you'll need to replay bits from the nearest save you have to reach them. Some are just very well hidden, with two so far away you can't really hear them; and one so far away it doesn't even render in properly unless you zoom in your sniper scope.

Below you'll find all 25 Raccoons arranged by area in roughly the order you'll find them. You can also get two maps to help you, one is for the Rhodes Hill Raccoons and can be found in a Basement Resident Evil Requiem safe, but you can also buy that and a Raccoon City map once you've finished the game.

Rhodes Hill Raccoons in Resident Evil Requiem

After leaving the medical center room where you're ambushed by chainsaw zombies as Leon, there's one at the bottom of the stairs on a fire place. As soon as you use the Resident Evil Requiem East wing keycard to open the door as Grace you'll find one on the counter as you go in. When you reach the stairs from the waiting Room that lead up to the Nurses' Station as Grace there's a Raccoon on the table in the bottom area. In the Kitchenette by the office as Grace, once you have the Level 1 Wristband. Hidden behind the bed in the cell next to Emily. Accessible as Grace once you have the Level 3 wristband. In the Warped Cupboard in the Records Room you can access as Leon. In the Workshop you can open using the Resident Evil Requiem Joint Plugs as Grace in the Basement. On top of the TV in the Bunkroom you can open with Grace using the Joint Plugs. In the Private Lab once you reach the courtyard as Grace. While playing the sniper section as Leon in the Courtyard there's a Raccoon on one of the stone gate posts with lamps on. It's most visible from the second room you reach where there are rifle bullets on the windowsill (shown below).

East Raccoon City Raccoons in Resident Evil Requiem

In Cafe Oasis, on a shelf behind the bar. In the first room you find, on some boxes wrapped in plastic, after entering the corridor to the Underground Parking Garage. Accessible once you have the Cedarbrooks Apartment keys. In a pipe in the crater near the BSAA Camp. You can shoot once you drop the girder to cross over the hole. In the School bus directly between the BSAA Camp and the Gas Station. On a shelf as soon as you enter the Gas Station. At the top of the stairwell in Cedarbrooks Apartment in a fridge. On a car in front of a truck, on the overpass by the BSAA camp. It's most visible from the roof the lift by the camp connects to, with a sniper rifle (below).

When you're ascending Willis Tower, look for a vending machine with a red sign when you get to the top of the stairs. Turn right so you're going away from the vending machine and you'll find a side room with a Raccoon on some shelves. Opposite the BSAA camp is a closed off area with a generator and a yellow crane. When you have the Resident Evil Requiem fuel you can get inside and access the subway tunnels to return to the starting area. The Raccoon is on a train carriage seat along the way.

Raccoon City Center Raccoons in Resident Evil Requiem

As soon as you arrive in Raccoon City Center, turn left and go towards the overturned tanker with a hole in it. The Raccoon is on the ground on the right hand side near the tanker. In the Raccoon City Police Operations Room there's a Raccoon in the rubble by the windows. In the RCP Library it's in the central bookshelves, hidden at the back behind a pile of books on the floor.

There's a small area by Gun Shop Kendo overlooked by an Umbrella billboard. The Raccoon is in a window to the left of the billboard.

Ark Raccoons in Resident Evil Requiem

When you reach the first safe room there's a Raccoon on some crates by some packing trollies in the corridor outside. There's one near the monitors in the Operations Room.

Resident Evil Requiem Raccoon rewards

For finding all 25 Racoons in RE9 you'll unlock an extra level of weapon tuning for Leon. So any gun upgrades where you could buy a level 1 or 2 improvement, now have a third tier.

