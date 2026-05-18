<a id="elk-11bd1637-b221-4a3f-8127-92c7dd7224aa"></a><h2 id="good-morning">Good morning!</h2><p id="elk-787722e7-e40b-4f0e-8d77-e9fcd7a61d53" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Welcome to today's live coverage of all things GTA 6 pre-orders. With plenty of reputable rumors pointing to today, May 18, as the go-time for early console orders we're keeping an incredibly close eye on anything that smells remotely like a product listing, leak, or stuttering retailer site. If a PS5 case hits a shelf, we'll know about it and we'll tell you.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>