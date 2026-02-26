How to get all three Resident Evil Requiem joint plugs

You'll have to find three Resident Evil Requiem Joint Plugs when you need to escape the basement. These giant fuses power various devices, and see you turning areas on and off to get what you need. It's technically a linear process as you can only get everything in a specific order, but there's a lot to explore and it's easy to get lost, confused, or leave a plug somewhere. To help you I've laid out the entire process below.

What are the Resident Evil Requiem Joint Plugs?

You'll discover the join plugs in RE Requiem when you start exploring the basement to rescue Emily. You'll find her in a cell and nearby is a large machine with a single plug and a note explaining that you'll need all three to open the cell doors.



To do that is a long and complicated process that I'll explain as concisely as I can below.

How to find all the Resident Evil Requiem Joint Plugs

To start you'll need to pull the Joint Plug out of the machine. This will turn out all the lights and cause the Girl to appear. Hide in the nearby open cell until she's gone before moving on. You can now take the Joint Plug you have to the Boiler Room and insert it into the console you find there. This will open the door to the Boiler Room and the Bunkroom (on the map below). The Boiler Room is electrified so you can't do much there yet but there are some useful items in the Bunkroom including a Raccoon and one of the RE Requiem easy to pick locks. When you have everything you need leave, and remember to take the Joint Plug with you.

Head to the room shown below. Use the Joint Plug to open the door and you can find a rear way into the Boiler Room without electrifying it. That way you can explore it and find a Square Socket Wrench you'll need later. Leave, remembering to take the Joint Plug with you.

Head to the door ringed below, by the furnace, and open it with the Joint Plug. This will lead to an area where you can find the second Joint Plug by a forklift you can't use without a key, as well as a Resident Evil Requiem safe. Take this second Joint Plug and leave via the air vent which will bring you out into the Workshop. Leave by climbing up a crate and out of the hole in the wall.

Go back to the Furnace door to retrieve the Joint Plug you used to get the second one. You should now have two plugs in your inventory. You can now go to the Collection Pool and use the wrench to open the locked console, where you'll find space for two Joint Plugs. Insert them both and go through the door this opens. Follow this new path until you reach a large vent with a fan that isn't spinning. If you continue around to the right, the floor will collapse for a cheap scare so go though the vent instead. Head up the ladder and you'll reach the Processing room, with a large pool of blood and the third Joint Plug. Leave that for a second and checkout the Forklift to find a key on the floor. Use it to move the Forklift and you'll be able to reach a map and Resident Evil Requiem hip pouches. If you take the Joint Plug at this point you'll be shut in, so leave it for now and just take the key. Go back the way you came and pick up both the Joint Plugs in the Collection Pool. Head back to the Workshop and use a plug to open it, then go through the vent to the room where you found the second Joint Plug and the first Forklift you couldn't move. The Girl will be patrolling here so when you have a chance use the second plug to power up the lights and drive her away. Once she's gone you can use the Forklift key to move it and access the area beyond. You're now in the Inspection area where you can find another easy to pick lock and a moving line of bodies being transported. Don't touch the big lever just yet and instead find a gap in the bodies and move with them until you reach a trolly you can move. This will let you get back to the lever, which you can now move, to reverse the flow of bodies. Now go back through the gap and join the bodies, moving with them in the new direction until you arrive at the other side of the Processing area with the pool of blood, where you found the third plug you couldn't take. If you turn the crank you'll drain the blood and open the way up to the other side. However, when you drop down giant grinders will activate and you'll have to stay alive, avoiding them and zombies until a timer runs out. Now, you can cross over and get the final Joint Plug. This will power down the area, including a fan on the other side where you came in. Head into that vent now and follow it until you come out the other side, which will be the lower level of the Collection Room. There's a lift you can use to leave, and switch to drain the pool to collect some blood Zombie activity will increase at this point but all that's left to do is retrieve the other two plugs so head back to the Workshop to reach the forklift room and get the plug there first. Then leave the workshop via the hole in the wall and grab the plug outside.

At this point you will have all three Joint Plugs in RE9 and all that's left to do is take them back to the console where Emily is locked up. Insert all three and pull the lever to trigger what comes next.

