Working out how to get the fuse in Resident Evil Requiem is pretty much the first puzzle you'll need to complete. It's not hard but there's enough steps that you might lose what you're meant to be doing while being chased by a horrible monster trying to kill you - it's hard to focus under that sort of pressure.



It's simple enough once you know what's going on though, so let me explain everything you need to know and steps needed to find the fuse in RE9.

Where to find the fuse in Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll actually find the fuse in room 201, which you passed on the way to finding the fuse box. However, to get in you'll need to search the drawer you can find near the fuse box to get a Cherub Key, which will open the door.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Inside, you'll find a typewriter to save your game, but more importantly, a fuse. However, it's screwed into its case so you can't get it out. To release if you'll need the lighter on the shelf next to it.

Using that you'll be able to enter the the dark area you found earlier with no light, that previously gave you the message 'it's too dark to see', just across from the room you started in. This turns out to be the nurses' station and, once you have the lighter, you can go in to find a red tool box up too high for you to reach.

(Image credit: Capcom)

To reach it, look behind you and you'll see a trolley against a locker. You can move this to make a step up to reach the tool box, but there are a couple of things you need to know first:

Climb up on the trolley before you move it to get one of the Resident Evil Requiem antique coins from on top of the locker. You can spend this later to unlock upgrades. When you start moving the trolley you'll make noise that will attract the monster you just met. She takes her time to reach you, however, so you can get the trolley in position before she comes into the room. Just make sure you hide in the little area at the back of the room once you've moved it so she doesn't get you.

The area you can hide in looks like a few planks resting on some boxes, making a small area you can crouch under. While it doesn't look like a great hiding place, the monster can't see you in there. Wait for her to go and then you can come out, climb up and examine the tool box to open it and get the screwdriver.

However, once you have the screwdriver the monster will break open a second door into the nurses' station and start patrolling the corridor you need to reach for the fuse and fuse box. To get past her, throw one of the bottles you've found out of the door you originally used to enter the nurse's station, so that it smashes at the end of the corridor near the room you started in. When the monster investigates that noise you can then creep down the corridor to unscrew and get the fuse from room 201, and then use it to open the gate.

Once you're through a few things will happen and afterwards you'll find the Resident Evil Requiem Moon Sun and Star door, the big main puzzle for the next section.

