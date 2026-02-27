Requiem’s a Resident Evil game, so of course your route through Rhodes Hill Care Center is convoluted, blocked by locked doors, intricate puzzles, and terrifying foes. One such hurdle is the Resident Evil Requiem pantry door, accessed through the kitchen, but locked on your first interaction.



So, where is the pantry key in Resident Evil Requiem? Proceed far enough in the zombie game, and you’ll find intel telling you it’s been handed over to the chef. Obviously. The downside? Said chef is now a rather jacked zombie with a giant cleaver. You can kill him before you get this information in-game, though, so now you know, reload your weapon and get ready to fight.

How to get the Resident Evil Requiem pantry key

(Image credit: Capcom)

To obtain the key to the pantry in Resident Evil Requiem, I'm afraid you're going to have to stand up to that hulking great chef that's patrolling the corridors. He doesn't go down easy, though, and you want to save your bullets (especially your Requiem bullets), so you should use a Hemolytic Injector if playing as Grace. You'll be able to craft these once you've got the East Wing keycard and have solved the Resident Evil Requiem analyzer puzzles.

There are two ways of getting close enough to inject the chef. You can either sneak up behind him, which I'd recommend, or if you come unstuck, you can briefly stun him with an accurate shot.

You can take the chef down when playing as Leon, but I'd recommend getting in there early so you can get rid of him and gear up inside the pantry as quickly as possible.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Once unlocked, you should enter the pantry as both Grace and Leon, as there's a Resident Evil Requiem warped door within. There are plenty of essential items for both characters, and you can even pick up the Stakeout Takeout charm, which increases knife power and durability.

